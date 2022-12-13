Read full article on original website
Related
“My mom would listen for the ball bouncing on the cement and if she heard it, she knew I was ok” - Larry Johnson shares an inspiring story about hard work
Larry Johnson learned early on that hard work gets the job done.
Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Future In The NBA
Currently a free agent close to two months into the 2022-23 NBA season, ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony recently talked about his future while attending his son’s high school game.
Update Given On Andrew Wiggins' Status
Missing the Golden State Warriors’ last three games with an adductor injury, there is still no clear timeframe for Andrew Wiggins’ potential return.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
Why Ron Harper asked Michael Jordan to “stay home” amid his comeback journey
Despite being away for more than a year, MJ was his competitive self, and it was too much for some of the guys.
Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game
Draymond Green says a fan at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors game threatened his life
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Steve Kerr Blasts Refs For Poor Officiating on Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the refs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks
Steph Curry Makes NBA History In Warriors-Bucks Game
Steph Curry has moved up on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Nets Land Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis In Bold Trade Scenario
Things change. If you don’t keep a close eye on them, you’ll lose track of them quickly. The same holds about the NBA. If you care to understand something, you must update your understanding as new information emerges. Otherwise, you’ll only understand what something used to be.
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To LeBron James Passing His All-Time Passes Mark
The records don't stop coming for LeBron James
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Nods to Michael Jordan's Heart and Soul
When designing new retro colorways, Jordan Brand has a penchant for calling out pivotal moments in his basketball career and one of the most consistent themes that we see on his retro line is a nod to his alma mater: the University of North Carolina. We’ve seen this motif touch up models like the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 6, and now an Air Jordan 5 “UNC” rendition is on the way. After surfacing back in May, its official images have now been loaded by Nike.
Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Weighs In On LeBron James's Pursuit Of All-Time Records
LBJ's fellow former Heatle discusses his friend's longevity.
Draymond Green gets a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from the game
It wasn't a night to remember for the Warriors forward.
TMZ.com
Shaq's Interested In Buying NBA Team, But Wants To Be 'Heavily Involved'
Shaquille O'Neal was forced to sell his share in the Kings earlier this year, but the Big Fella tells TMZ Sports he's interested in getting back in the owner's box ... but this time, he wants to be "heavily involved!" O'Neal joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs...
“We got all these clowns on television who have to talk about them every day. It’s a conspiracy” — Charles Barkley on the Los Angeles Lakers’ media mileage
We've got bad news for Barkley, he'll have to talk about the Lakers a lot more.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1