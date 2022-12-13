Read full article on original website
Have the lights dimmed for the last time at The Pioneer Theatre in Manteo?
After more than a century, the lights may have dimmed for the final time at The Pioneer Theatre in downtown Manteo. The movie house has stood on Budleigh Street since 1934, after first being located on what is now Sir Walter Raleigh Street when it first opened in 1918, and has weathered everything from storms and floods to a pair of global pandemics.
Jolly Roger owner Carol Ann Angelos honored for service to her community
Carol Ann Angelos — the longtime owner of the Jolly Roger Restaurant on the Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills — was presented with a prestigious Certificate of Appreciation for her four decades of service to the Outer Banks community during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held on Monday, Dec. 5.
From a grateful community, an ode to the Pioneer
From the famous popcorn to the first nervous kisses. For those of us who grew up on the Outer Banks, the Pioneer Theater in Manteo was more than just a place to see movies. It was a place of firsts — our first taste of independence, our first handholding, our first dates, our first kiss.
A weekend to honor the ‘Candy Bomber’
Col. Gail Halvorsen became known as the “Candy Bomber” after he began dropping candy to Berlin children during the time of the Berlin Airlift. The famed Airlift was a joint project of the U.S. and the U.K. to bring food and fuel by air to the more than 2 million city residents during the blockade. Halvorsen passed away in February at the age of 101.
How OBX’s ‘Pottery Family’ came together
It might be fair to say the Outer Banks “Pottery Family,” was born in Robin York’s pottery class on the Dare County campus of the College of the Albemarle. Four members of the “Family”— Skyla Lamberto-Egan, Genevieve Stewart, Lauren Evans, and Maggie Wilson — who each own a ceramics business on the Outer Banks, got to know each other in York’s class, fell in love with the craft, and went on to build their own style, followings, and businesses.
Santa visits Southern Shores
Santa will be riding through Southern Shores this Sunday, December 18th on our BRAND NEW FIRETRUCK!. Log on to the SSCA website or the town of Southern Shores page to learn more.
A new spin on an old holiday favorite: A Christmas Story The Reading
December 15, 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. Dare Arts Building, 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Manteo. The staged reading is presented in a series of vignettes, with narration provided by the adult Ralphie Parker reminiscing on one particular Christmas when he was nine years old. Ralphie wanted only one thing that Christmas: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle with a compass and a thing that tells time. Ralphie’s desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and even a Santa Claus at Higbee’s department store, all giving him the same warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out”.
2023 Night Out with Extension Classes at Sanctuary Vineyards
Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? We have the perfect class for you! N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be held at Sanctuary Vineyards from 5:30 – 7:00 and will include food and a free wine tasting for attendees over 21 with valid identification. A class fee of $20.00 will cover class materials and giveaways. Wine is not covered in the cost of the ticket, but will be available to purchase. If you want to purchase two tickets, call the Currituck Extension Office at 252-232-2261 for a discounted second ticket. The discounted ticket will not receive any promotional items purchased for the class, but will still include food and the wine tasting.
Dare County announces Christmas closures and trash collection changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24, Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24, and Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, December 27.
Toys for Tots event at KDH Movies 10 brings in a haul
More than 1,000 tickets to free Christmas movies were distributed at KDH Movie 10 on Saturday morning, Dec. 10 to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots of Dare and Currituck Counties. KDH Movie 10 featured a choice of Polar Express, Elf, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Shirley C. Sawyer of Elizabeth City, December 14
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
Johnny Burgess Hooper II of Salvo, December 11
Johnny Burgess Hooper II, affectionately known as Bul Hooper, a native of Salvo, NC, was dearly loved for 53 years by his family, friends, and all who met him. His compassion for Hatteras Island and love for his heritage and family extends to the life he enjoyed and the pleasures he found in the simple way of living and loving others.
A Win for Disaster Relief at OBAR’s 25th Annual Charity Surf Fishing Tournament
Nags Head, NC – The Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) held their 25th Annual Charity Surf Fishing Tournament recently. The charity event benefited the Association’s Disaster Relief Fund held with the Outer Banks Community Foundation. A record twenty-five teams cast their lines at the event and almost $7,000 was raised.
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber of Kitty Hawk, December 8
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber, of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Bella was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. NYC was home until her family moved to Amityville, Long Island to open their family business. Bella is a graduate of Amityville High School and a proud Alumni of the Brooklyn School of Nursing, where she met her husband Javan “Jay” Reber. In 1960 they moved to Long Island, NY where they began their family life, and both worked as Registered Nurses.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
William Joseph Burns, Jr. of Kitty Hawk, December 8
William Joseph Burns, Jr. finished his earthly walk December 8, 2022 at the age of 92 at his Kitty Hawk home. Bill served honorably in the US Coast Guard and eventually retired from a long career in the tool and die industry. He is survived by several relatives including his...
Meet Snuggles, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Meet Snuggles! This cuddly girl (whose name is quite fitting) is the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Wacth this video to learn more about Snuggles. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. Starting Monday August 1st we will be...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
Foster Parenting Classes begin in February 2023
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will be offering Foster Parent Training classes beginning February 28, 2023. The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6pm to 9pm in Manteo and last for 10 weeks. These classes are one of the requirements to become a Foster Parent; other requirements will be discussed and completed in the classes.
Kitty Hawk asks residents to take Land Use survey
Kitty Hawk is updating its Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Imagine Kitty Hawk 2050 will guide growth and development over the next 10-20 years. Your input is important in order to inform the vision, goals, priorities, policies, and recommendations of the plan. Please take the survey...
