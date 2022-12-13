SF-raised Asian American actor to lead Chinese New Year Parade

A glowing dragon goes by at the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco in 2020.

A San Francisco-raised Asian American actor's next role will be center-stage at one of The City's most famed celebrations.

Rich Ting, who has appeared in films and shows like "The Man in the High Castle," "Lone Survivor," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Supergirl," on Wednesday was named the grand marshal for the upcoming 2023 Chinese New Year Parade.

Ting, a fourth-generation Asian American, was born in Los Angeles but grew up in San Francisco and attended Archbishop Riordan , where he starred both as a quarterback and basketball forward.

He continued playing football in college at Yale , while also earning a dual law and masters of business administration degree.

Ting then returned to Southern California to pursue a career in Hollywood, and has since appeared in 61 films or shows both as an actor and stuntman. In Q&A with his high school, he said he’s most proud of his role as “Bolo” in the HBO Max drama series “Warrior,” which is based on the writings and concepts of Bruce Lee and takes place in late-19th century San Francisco.

“It is an absolute honor to be named the grand marshal of the 2023 Chinese New Year Festival and Parade, and I am extremely grateful and humbled to have this opportunity,” he said in a release. “I have always been proud of my Chinese heritage and culture and look forward to celebrating the new year in my hometown of San Francisco. Attending the annual Chinese New Year Festival and Parade as a young boy along with my family, I am beyond words to express my gratitude for including me in such an iconic cultural celebration. “

Ting, whose mother is Japanese and father is Chinese, has also been outspoken about the lack of Asian American representation in Hollywood. He told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2019 that the industry is still “working at it. There’s still a disconnect.”

“I’m very proud to represent an Asian American physicality. Lately, in a lot of films and a lot of television shows, they’re putting all of us under the Asian American umbrella even if we’re half white,” he said. “And to me, that’s great because we’re still shifting. But I hope that we get to the day where someone like me, when you think Asian American, you think us.”

Ting joins a growing list of entertainers with Bay Area ties to lead the historic parade in recent years, such as Orinda native and movie star Daniel Wu and Los Altos native and “Crazy Rich Asians” director John Chu.

The Lunar New Year celebration, which ushers in the Year of the Rabbit, begins on Jan. 14 at the Flower Market in Chinatown, while the actual Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22. The parade will run through downtown San Francisco on Feb. 4.