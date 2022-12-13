ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN RESPONSE TO GYGR-GAS CLOSURE

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to waive section 323.030 and 2 CSR 90-10.019 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers.
Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits

The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state.  In a meeting last week, the commission agreed to issue half the credits on an accelerated basis — the second year they've adopted the approach, which proponents […]
Missouri has received nearly $12 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. The reports since June 2020 examine Missouri government's distribution and spending of funding...
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
Teacher pay among the priorities for Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher pay is one of the priorities for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as the new legislative session nears. “When we look at teacher recruitment and retention, we’re really talking about a supply and demand issue. The demand for teachers is higher than it’s ever been because we are seeing more and more turnover in the profession,” said Mallory McGowin with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year

Thanks to incentives enabled by Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, 16 businesses announced plans to move to or expand operations in Missouri in 2022, bringing with them more than $450 million in capital investment and ... Read More »
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
