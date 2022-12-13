Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN RESPONSE TO GYGR-GAS CLOSURE
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to waive section 323.030 and 2 CSR 90-10.019 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers.
How you can help bring better internet to Missouri
Missouri residents, officials, and leaders have the chance to help improve high-speed internet access in their area during an upcoming virtual video call with the state's Office of Broadband Development (OBD).
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up.
KMZU
Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
missouriindependent.com
Mike Kehoe scores another $250,000 from Missouri mega donor Rex Sinquefield
For the second time in a year, the political action committee supporting Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe’s 2024 bid for Missouri governor has received a $250,000 check from the state’s most prolific donor. Rex Sinquefield, a retired investor from St. Louis, gave the same amount to Kehoe’s nearly one...
Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits
The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last week, the commission agreed to issue half the credits on an accelerated basis — the second year they’ve adopted the approach, which proponents […] The post Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMZU
Missouri has received nearly $12 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. The reports since June 2020 examine Missouri government's distribution and spending of funding...
fourstateshomepage.com
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
KYTV
Teacher pay among the priorities for Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher pay is one of the priorities for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as the new legislative session nears. “When we look at teacher recruitment and retention, we’re really talking about a supply and demand issue. The demand for teachers is higher than it’s ever been because we are seeing more and more turnover in the profession,” said Mallory McGowin with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
Contested Natural Gas Pipeline Granted Permanent Certificate
Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018 and it became fully operational...
Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year
Thanks to incentives enabled by Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan, 16 businesses announced plans to move to or expand operations in Missouri in 2022, bringing with them more than $450 million in capital investment and ... Read More » The post Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves 4-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
kcur.org
Missouri Secretary of State defends controversial library rule as critics warn of ‘slippery slope’
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pushing back against heavy criticism over a proposed set of regulations that would threaten state funding for libraries over "inappropriate" materials for minors. The period for public comment on those rules closes Thursday, Dec.15. “People can say what they want. I thought we'd...
State lawmakers react to new 4-day week at Independence Public Schools
That change takes effect next school year and it has politicians on both sides concerned.
