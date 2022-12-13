Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Two payments might have arrived for selected NY families to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
wochamber.com
WOCC Installs New Chairman and Welcomes New Board Members at Member Celebration Brunch
The West Orange Chamber of Commerce (WOCC) installed its 2023 Chairman in front of over 200 members at the 2022 Member Celebration Brunch, hosted by The Ocoee Lakeshore Center on December 9th. J.T. McWalter of the Orlando Magic and WOCC , passed the gavel to John McReynolds of Universal Orlando Resorts, officially signaling the beginning of his term as 2023 Chairman. John McReynolds installed Dr. Kim Hardy of the University of Central Florida as the Chairwoman-Elect who will take over as chair of the chamber in 2024. The first order of business by Mr. McReynolds was to appoint Betsy VanderLey of OHLA Building as the Human Resources Director and to oversee the election of Pam Thomas of Pammie’s Sammies as the Treasurer.
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
wochamber.com
The West Orange Chamber of Commerce Announces The Winners of This Year’s Big Orange Awards
West Orange County, FL – On January 27, 2023, The West Orange Chamber of Commerce (WOCC) will be honoring the outstanding people and businesses in the West Orange community at their Big Orange Awards. The event will take place at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts; sponsored by Platinum Sponsor Walt Disney World Resorts, and Presenting Sponsor Orlando Health. Other sponsors include AdventHealth, Duke Energy, and The Foundation for a Healthier West Orange. The event will include a fun-filled interactive reception, a phenomenal dinner and a celebration of outstanding individuals and businesses in the West Orange Community.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council OKs Liberty Science Center High School project development deal
The Jersey City Council voted for the project development agreement with the county for the Liberty Science Center High School at last night’s meeting, despite the fact that Clerk Sean Gallagher said that the measure failed last night. “I have yet to see in writing that 60 percent of...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
He bought insurance after Jersey City hit-and-run, then tried to collect on it: prosecutor
An insurance company won’t have to cover damages to a pricey 2019 BMW because the car involved in a Jersey City hit-and-run was not insured at the time, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick in Middlesex County, was arrested Wednesday by members of...
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
hudsoncountyview.com
From a jail cell to City Hall, Jersey City Councilman Gilmore talks first year in office
Jersey City Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore reflected on being one of the first formerly incarcerated individuals to hold elected office, policing, helping troubled youth, and more while discussing his first year in office. “In some states, as soon as you get arrested, you lose your [voting]...
ucnj.org
Reminder: Emergency Food Distribution for Union County Residents Takes Place this Saturday, Dec. 17
The Union County Board of County Commissioners reminds Union County residents in need that an emergency food distribution event will take place on Saturday, December 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the campus of Kean University, located at 1000 Morris Avenue in Union Township. This event is first come, first...
insidernj.com
Source: Roque Running for West New York Mayor as West New York Blows Up
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is running to once again lead his hometown, a source tells InsiderNJ, in a fast-developing three-way Hudson County hula hoop contest. Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo. Same. Roque is also pawing at the turf and looking to dive into the fray, ready to go all...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater
The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
insidernj.com
Source: Roque (Might!) Run for Mayor as WNY Blows Up
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is running to once again lead his hometown, a source tells InsiderNJ, in a fast-developing three-way Hudson County hula hoop contest. Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo. Same. Roque is also pawing at the turf and looking to dive into the fray, ready to go all...
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
Comments / 0