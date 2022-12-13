ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

wochamber.com

WOCC Installs New Chairman and Welcomes New Board Members at Member Celebration Brunch

The West Orange Chamber of Commerce (WOCC) installed its 2023 Chairman in front of over 200 members at the 2022 Member Celebration Brunch, hosted by The Ocoee Lakeshore Center on December 9th. J.T. McWalter of the Orlando Magic and WOCC , passed the gavel to John McReynolds of Universal Orlando Resorts, officially signaling the beginning of his term as 2023 Chairman. John McReynolds installed Dr. Kim Hardy of the University of Central Florida as the Chairwoman-Elect who will take over as chair of the chamber in 2024. The first order of business by Mr. McReynolds was to appoint Betsy VanderLey of OHLA Building as the Human Resources Director and to oversee the election of Pam Thomas of Pammie’s Sammies as the Treasurer.
wochamber.com

The West Orange Chamber of Commerce Announces The Winners of This Year’s Big Orange Awards

West Orange County, FL – On January 27, 2023, The West Orange Chamber of Commerce (WOCC) will be honoring the outstanding people and businesses in the West Orange community at their Big Orange Awards. The event will take place at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts; sponsored by Platinum Sponsor Walt Disney World Resorts, and Presenting Sponsor Orlando Health. Other sponsors include AdventHealth, Duke Energy, and The Foundation for a Healthier West Orange. The event will include a fun-filled interactive reception, a phenomenal dinner and a celebration of outstanding individuals and businesses in the West Orange Community.
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater

The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
insidernj.com

Source: Roque (Might!) Run for Mayor as WNY Blows Up

Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is running to once again lead his hometown, a source tells InsiderNJ, in a fast-developing three-way Hudson County hula hoop contest. Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo. Same. Roque is also pawing at the turf and looking to dive into the fray, ready to go all...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ

