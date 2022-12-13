The West Orange Chamber of Commerce (WOCC) installed its 2023 Chairman in front of over 200 members at the 2022 Member Celebration Brunch, hosted by The Ocoee Lakeshore Center on December 9th. J.T. McWalter of the Orlando Magic and WOCC , passed the gavel to John McReynolds of Universal Orlando Resorts, officially signaling the beginning of his term as 2023 Chairman. John McReynolds installed Dr. Kim Hardy of the University of Central Florida as the Chairwoman-Elect who will take over as chair of the chamber in 2024. The first order of business by Mr. McReynolds was to appoint Betsy VanderLey of OHLA Building as the Human Resources Director and to oversee the election of Pam Thomas of Pammie’s Sammies as the Treasurer.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO