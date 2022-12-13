LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park."I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from...

