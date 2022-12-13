Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Lots! Permanently Closes - Longstanding California Store ShuttersTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Costco Announces Opening of New StoreBryan DijkhuizenRoseville, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin City Council approves Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning
Rocklin City Council approved a General Plan rezoning for the Whitney Ranch Unit 49 area on Tuesday. Whitney Ranch Unit 49 is an infill site located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Songbird Way, according to the staff report. An infill site is a site that is underutilized within an existing pattern of development, typically in an urban area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Paul Joiner new Lincoln mayor
Lincoln Councilman Paul Joiner was sworn in as mayor at Tuesday’s Lincoln City Council meeting. Dan Karleskint was sworn in as vice-mayor. Ben Brown, a new council member, and Holly Andreatta, Lincoln’s former mayor, were also sworn in for City Council seats. “It’s been an honor and a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis Town Council swears in new members
Loomis Town Council had a new look this week as three new members were sworn in to the Town Council Tuesday. After a close race, the Placer County Office of Elections announced Dec. 8 that Stephanie Youngblood, David Ring and Amanda Cortez were victorious in the Nov. 8 council election, unseating incumbent Jan Clark-Crets.
goldcountrymedia.com
Election certified, Folsom Council sworn in
Before a crowded room full of residents and city leaders, the results of the 2022 election for Folsom City Council were certified Monday in a special meeting at Folsom City Hall. Following the certification, two returning Folsom City Councilmembers and one newcomer were officially sworn into office. Prior to Monday’s...
Lincoln residents call on city council to halt plan for proposed disc golf course
LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park."I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A Yolo County historic bridge with art or graffiti? You decide
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — On a rural road west of Davis is a uniquehistoric bridge crossing Putah Creek. Its architectural design alone makes it a rare historic gem in California. However, if you take the time to drive north along Stevenson Bridge Road toward Putah Creek, you can't miss...
goldcountrymedia.com
Youth talent shines at Folsom High's Holiday Festival
While the weather outside was starting to turn frightful, the music was becoming delightful Friday night as students from Folsom High School’s music program came together on stage of the Jill Solberg Performing Arts Center for the 10th annual Holiday Festival of the Arts. Last Friday’s event offered spectators...
goldcountrymedia.com
Meet Santa in Roseville and Rocklin
Looking to meet Santa Claus this holiday season? He is making multiple appearances throughout the Roseville and Rocklin areas. Give your child an experience of meeting Santa and getting a photo to cherish the memory. Roseville. Santa will take photos at the Westfield Galleria Mall at 1151 Galleria Blvd. in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Local construction leaders raise 94K Folsom's Hope
The second annual Golf for Hope golf tournament, presented by the Carlsen Muir Family Foundation, raised a record $94,222. The tournament was held in September and the organizing team met with Salwa Kasabian, Folsom’s Hope executive director, to present the donation check earlier this week. “We count on and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Word on the Street: What's on your Christmas list?
With Christmas two weeks away, Lincoln residents shared what's on their Christmas list and what they’re most thankful for already. Public views and opinions expressed in the Word on the Street segments are of those featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of Lincoln News Messenger. Kristian Arevalo,...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans
The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Library watercolor exhibit upends everything modernists love
Painter Richard Swayze’s exhibit at the Auburn Library is a mastery of technique. His humble subjects are beautifully rendered, but there’s something very old-fashioned about them. For one, they’re relatively small, a uniform presentation of about 20 pieces, each 16 by 12.5 inches, all modestly framed in black....
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony exceeds expectations
The rescheduled Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8 gave many community members more than they expected at Beermann Plaza. “I thought I was going to show up and see a few vendors and a tree lit up but it was so much more,” said Lincoln resident Lynette Padillo. Padillo attended the ceremony with her husband and her daughter, who moved into the area a year ago. “I feel like I’m in a movie. I’m a little teary-eyed by seeing how much of the community came to celebrate and how beautiful downtown is.”
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County Supervisors recognize Novasel for years of service
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday recognized District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel with a proclamation for her eight years of service. The proclamation goes through many of Novasel’s accomplishments during her two terms, including fostering increased communication with the city of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn State Theatre to show 'Jingle All the Way,' 'White Christmas'
The Auburn State Theatre continues its long tradition of offering a free holiday movie to the community as Cinema at the State presents a special matinee screening of “Jingle All the Way” on Monday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. The holiday comedy features Arnold Schwarzenegger as a father...
Mountain Democrat
Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux
Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
abc10.com
Here are some of the changes you’ll see as Sacramento leaders implement joint agreement on homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been one week since public officials created the first joint agreement between the city and county of Sacramento to address the homelessness crisis. Since then, ABC10 obtained a copy of the partnership agreement and conducted a joint interview with both sides. We spoke with...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sign ordinance enforcement to resume
Beginning on Jan. 2, the city of Folsom will resume enforcing its sign ordinance. According to the city of Folsom, the ordinance’s focus is to regulate signage to ensure that permanent and temporary signs meet safety standards and maintain the aesthetic appearance of the city, while providing businesses an advertising venue.
goldcountrymedia.com
Help is available for holiday stress
The holiday’s aren’t always a happy time for everyone but there are resources available to help. “There’s a lot of things that can increase stress levels this time of year,” said Placer County Mental Health Services Act coordinator Sue Compton. “It could be financial stress or missing a loved one. Whatever the case, it's important to know that there are resources available so that those circumstances don’t turn into a mental health crisis.”
Comments / 0