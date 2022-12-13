Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Sam Bankman-Fried said parents’ $16.4M Bahamas house was meant for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried claimed he didn’t know how a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion got listed under his parents’ names, insisting that it was meant to house staffers at his now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. “I don’t know the details of the house for my parents,” Bankman-Fried told the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin via Zoom at the newspaper’s DealBook summit event in New York City on Wednesday. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.” Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford University law professors Joseph Bankman and...
'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse
Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
Man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also was ordered to pay $35.2 million in restitution by U.S. […]
Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud, Wife Julie Receives Lesser Sentence
Months after they were found guilty of tax fraud, Todd and Julie Chrisley have received their sentences. On Monday, Todd was given 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed a seven-year sentence by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. They will also be required to serve 16 months of probation.
How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly invested in crypto news site The Block by funneling money to its CEO: report
A $16 million batch of funding was reportedly in part used to purchase an apartment in the Bahamas for The Block's CEO; SBF funded the site in secret.
Michael Avenatti given 14 year prison sentence for defrauding clients
Avenatti was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his clients and obstructing the Internal Revenue Service from collecting taxes.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
N.J. businessman sentenced to 5 years for selling unregistered pesticide as COVID-19 disinfectant
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for selling millions of dollars' worth of unregistered pesticide products that he falsely claimed was a disinfectant against COVID-19.
Judge Throws Out Most of the Indictment Against Kathy Hochul’s Former Top Lieutenant Accused of Bribery
A federal judge in Manhattan threw out three of five charges in an indictment lodged against New York’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), formerly the second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found in a 38-page opinion and order that federal prosecutors failed...
Testimony from the new FTX CEO John J Ray III is false, says Sam Bankman-Fried
SBF claims that some of the testimony made by John J Ray III were false. The former FTX CEO said the new team in charge didn’t communicate with him about the cryptocurrency exchange. SBF maintains that FTX is not a Ponzi Scheme. John J Ray III’s testimony was false...
Federal judge in NY tosses key charges in Brian Benjamin indictment
Most of the serious charges against Brian Benjamin were dropped Monday. The case that threw state politics into a tailspin has been significantly downgraded. [ more › ]
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House. A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict in state court in New York came after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The conviction was validation for New York authorities who say their three-year investigation into Trump and his businesses is continuing. The probe, which began as an inquiry into hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf, later morphed into an examination of the company’s asset valuation and pay practices. The company faces a fine of up to $1.6 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13. The defense said it will appeal.
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Organization Found Guilty Of All Charges In Tax Fraud Case
A criminal court jury in New York on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of all charges in a sweeping, 15-year tax fraud scheme that prosecutors said was orchestrated by top executives at the company. Jurors deliberated for just over a day before returning the guilty verdicts.
