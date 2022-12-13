Read full article on original website
WATE
Missing teen found again after going missing twice
A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
wvlt.tv
Truck driving program helps former convicts
Phone scams are on the rise; how can you avoid falling for them?. Maryville Police say people in that area have been the target of phone scams for quite some time. But, they are getting more reports of scams during the holidays.
wvlt.tv
Blount County middle schooler arrested for making violent threats, sheriff’s office says
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they had taken a middle schooler into custody after he allegedly made threats on social media. The incident happened around 7 a.m. when deputies became aware of the threats. Afterwards, BCSO officials said they secured Eagleton College...
Grainger County man found dead after report of shooting, TBI investigating
The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee authorities searching for missing 15-year-old with medical condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued Thursday morning on behalf of the Knoxville Police Department for 15-year-old Donovan Smith. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Donovan has a known medical condition and is without his medication. The TBI He was located earlier Wednesday, but ran...
wvlt.tv
Monroe County makes changes after uptick in deadly car crashes
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, 13 people died in car crashes in Monroe County compared to 16 so far in 2022. It’s data that’s trending in the wrong direction, so the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have decided to make a change. Moving...
wvlt.tv
Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officers who vow to protect and serve and in Anderson County are taking it a step further, making sure families have a merry Christmas. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shopped with 50 families for toys, food and clothing as part of Shop...
wvlt.tv
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
wvlt.tv
Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette. The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423)...
Officer says ‘biggest pill dealer’ was caught in Hamblen County bust
Three people are facing charges after police found over $100,000 in cash and $30,000 worth of pills during a search warrant that caught the "biggest pill dealer in the area," according to the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
‘Children may have remained in unsafe situations’ | Comptroller releases DCS audit
Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says. A 13-year-old girl was charged after there were threats made on social media on Dec. 9.
wvlt.tv
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee was that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tennessee Sunday evening was identified as Laura Anderson. The...
1 charged, 1 cited after threats made on social media at Maryville school
A middle school student was charged after threats of violence were posted to a social media post on school grounds, and another student was cited for failing to report the threat, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong.
wvlt.tv
Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County investigators arrested a teen on Friday after threats were made on social media. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Deputy School Resouce Officers began looking into the threats on Dec. 9. On Friday, a 13-year-old girl was charged with...
wvlt.tv
Four displaced following West Knoxville fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department put out an apartment fire in west Knoxville on Woodview Lane. It happened at the Woodview Terrace Apartments around 3:15 a.m. Friday Morning. According Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, several residents tried putting out the fire before crews got there, but...
Clinton man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal hit-and-run
A man has accepted a plea deal following a deadly hit-and-run along Clinch Avenue in November 2021.
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive.
wvlt.tv
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman. The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.
