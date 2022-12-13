ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Missing teen found again after going missing twice

A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Truck driving program helps former convicts

Phone scams are on the rise; how can you avoid falling for them?. Maryville Police say people in that area have been the target of phone scams for quite some time. But, they are getting more reports of scams during the holidays. Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officers who vow to protect and serve and in Anderson County are taking it a step further, making sure families have a merry Christmas. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shopped with 50 families for toys, food and clothing as part of Shop...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette. The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423)...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County investigators arrested a teen on Friday after threats were made on social media. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Deputy School Resouce Officers began looking into the threats on Dec. 9. On Friday, a 13-year-old girl was charged with...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Four displaced following West Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department put out an apartment fire in west Knoxville on Woodview Lane. It happened at the Woodview Terrace Apartments around 3:15 a.m. Friday Morning. According Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, several residents tried putting out the fire before crews got there, but...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman. The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.
KNOXVILLE, TN

