BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $125 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM COMMON STOCK OFFERING AND, IF CONSUMMATED, CONCURRENT OFFERING OF NOTES. * NOVAVAX...
BRIEF-Aspen Group Says Estimated Distribution For H1 FY23 Is 3.50 AU Cents Per Security
* ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION OF 3.50 AU CENTS PER SECURITY FOR FIRST HALF OF FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-SkinBioTherapeutics Launches Placing To Raise Minimum Of £2.5 Mln
* SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - LAUNCH OF PLACING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £2.5 MILLION AND REX RETAIL OFFER. * SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - RETAIL OFFER TO RAISE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL £1.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
Twitter Lays Off Engineers In Infrastructure Org, Days After Leaders Were Fired- The Information
* TWITTER LAYS OFF ENGINEERS IN INFRASTRUCTURE ORG, DAYS AFTER LEADERS WERE FIRED- THE INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
Outlook Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $0.90. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 Missed -6.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -42.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Missed -33.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -50 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Met 4.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 Missed -12.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.12 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2020 -0.09 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -62.5 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Factset Research Systems Inc expected to post earnings of $3.61 a share - Earnings Preview
* Factset Research Systems Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Norwalk Connecticut-based company is expected to report a 20.1% increase in revenue to $510.172 million from $424.73 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Factset Research Systems Inc is for earnings of $3.61 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Factset Research Systems Inc is $460, above its last closing price of $431.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 3.24 3.20 3.13 Missed -2.3 May. 31 2022 3.23 3.23 3.76 Beat 16.4 Feb. 28 2022 2.98 2.98 3.27 Beat 9.9 Nov. 30 2021 3.00 3.00 3.25 Beat 8.5 Aug. 2.73 2.72 2.63 Missed -3.5 31 2021 May. 31 2021 2.76 2.75 2.72 Missed -0.9 Feb. 28 2021 2.74 2.74 2.72 Missed -0.6 Nov. 30 2020 2.75 2.75 2.88 Beat 4.8 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:41 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
UPDATE 2-Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for a domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, as it considers making some adjustments while it seeks approval for an IMF debt relief programme, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. "The extension... affords Government...
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
AP Top Business News at 8:29 p.m. EST
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?. Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade...
UPDATE 3-FTX bankruptcy lawyers say they 'do not trust' Bahamas government
(Adds comment from Bahamas prime minister) Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Wednesday opposed a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.
BRIEF-Robex Incident At Nampala, Mali
* ROBEX RESOURCES INC - PRODUCTION HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED AND AN ASSESSMENT OF DAMAGES AND SAFETY CONDITIONS TO RESTART OPERATIONS IS UNDERWAY. * ROBEX RESOURCES INC - NO INJURIES IN NAMPALA STAFF ARE NOTED. * ROBEX- FOLLOWING INTRUSION OF ARTISANAL MINERS IN PERIMETER OF OPERATIONS, INCIDENT WITH GENDARME CAUSED...
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
US STOCKS-Futures slide as hawkish Fed quashes policy pivot hopes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S stock index futures dropped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but rattled investors by saying rates would remain higher for longer.
Why Link Administration (ASX:LNK) is making news today
Link Administration has extended servicing contract for AustralianSuper by two years. Under the deal, Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the fund. Financial software and services firm, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on 16 December 2022, announced that its agreement with AustralianSuper has...
