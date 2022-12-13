Read full article on original website
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season
A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season. Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into …. A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season. Crumbl Cookies opens Nicholasville location. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating...
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 15 and the drawing is set for Feb. 17, 2023. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens Nicholasville location. Crumbl Cookies, known for...
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise blessing from banks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty “merry Christmas” from students. A fourth-grade teacher at Dixie Magnet Elementary Shelby Miller was nominated by students from the “Do Something Extraordinary STEM Golf Club” as an extraordinary teacher. As part of Blessings From Our Banks, Lexington banks helped purchase gifts for the nominated teachers, and students happily gave them to their teachers as part of the celebration.
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish
German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the popular tourist attraction. Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish. German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of...
Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm. Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm. The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected...
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman...
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
WATCH: Tornado jumps from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Terrifying video shows one of the several tornadoes that struck Louisiana moving from the Mississippi River West Bank to St. Bernard Parish, which was struck by another tornado only six months prior. Courtesy: Jacob Blouin MORE: https://bit.ly/3HzDOJA. WATCH: Tornado jumps from New Orleans across Mississippi …. Terrifying video shows one...
Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on time with Lexington company
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After 53 years of working, a dedicated man is retiring, but not before a big celebration. Earl Poynter was the vice president of Davis H. Elliot Company and he was part of the team for 53 years. His accomplishments and the impact he had on countless people were celebrated with a luncheon Wednesday.
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing. Lexington woman charged in son’s death to appear …. Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child...
Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need to know before...
Rates, enforcement hours increase coming for Lexington parking meters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first parking meter rate increase since 2019 and the first enforcement hour change since 2008 is set to hit Lexington in 2023. Starting on Jan. 3, the following rate changes will go into effect:. Areas that are currently $0.50 per hour will increase...
‘Sharing your beauty with the world’: UK graduate honors her Native American heritage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Thousands of students are gearing up to graduate Friday at The University of Kentucky. Among them is one student who is being recognized for her unique journey to UK, as well as her Native American heritage. Nizjoni McDarment is the daughter of a U.S....
2 sentenced in connection to Lexington bar owners death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, two people were sentenced in connection to the death of a Lexington bar owner, bringing some closure to the 13-year-old case. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty to the 2009 beating death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Lexington police originally suspected Charlie’s injuries were from a fall down the stairs, but it was later ruled a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The case would turn cold but was reopened in 2020.
Hospitals in Lexington reaching capacity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – What is happening here in Lexington is happening across the nation. Emergency rooms and ICUs are filling up, and they are filling up fast. Because of that, many hospitals are approaching capacity or are already there. “We have been challenged with having capacity for...
'Somebody on American soil should die,' Woman admits to 'revenge' stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike in Iran told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. ‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits …. A woman...
7 injured in 5-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A serious crash happened near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle ran a red light which led to a five-vehicle crash. Seven people were taken to an area hospital, one with...
