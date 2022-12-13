ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Musings on Las Cruces, New Mexico

Editor’s note: Hopefully you’ve all read Tamara’s full story about her family trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico as a guest of Visit Las Cruces. If not, it links below. When she and I were talking about angles on stories to write from the adventure, we thought it would be fun and meaningful for you all to hear directly from her family, including her three young sons. So here that is, and it is a joy to read the genuine expressions of bliss that accompany children having such incredible experiences. For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Palmas cancer patient gets Christmas wish granted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Palmas Medical Center patient had one wish this Christmas, and that was to be home for the holidays. After 65 days in the hospital, Philip Masters was able to go home and celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend. He was admitted to Las Palmas Medical Center on Oct. 10, 2022, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured in stabbing incident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital after a report was made of a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. El Paso Police Department officers responded to the emergency call on Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. Crimes Against Persons took over the crime scene at the 1200 […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer. The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this  year. The church has given out […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Community hygiene closet opens at Socorro Ramirez Community Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas A&M University Colonias Program and Superior HealthPlan have opened a community hygiene closet for individuals and families who cannot afford personal care items. The hygiene closet will serve people in need of basic personal care items such as shampoo, soap, feminine products, and other necessities. The closet will be located […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing nights in the forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting afternoon highs to stay in the low 50s with overnight lows below freezing. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm by next week, however, overnight lows are expected to primarily stay below freezing. Here is a look at your 9 day...
