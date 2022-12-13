Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
KVIA
As migrant surge swells, one Las Cruces shelter may close due to funding
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces may have to shut down its shelter. El Calvario has been aiding migrants and the homeless for almost a decade with blankets, clothing, food and a warm place to sleep. With more migrants coming into the Borderland...
elpasomatters.org
New water fee for development on El Paso’s outskirts takes step forward
El Paso’s Public Service Board took a significant step Wednesday on an effort that would make future developments pay a higher share of infrastructure costs that come with growth. The board voted 3-1 to place an item on its January agenda to begin levying a monthly surcharge on new...
26-Year-Old Austin Brazda Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a hit-and-run accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened on George Dieter Drive near Gateway West Boulevard.
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
theroyaltourblog.com
Family Musings on Las Cruces, New Mexico
Editor’s note: Hopefully you’ve all read Tamara’s full story about her family trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico as a guest of Visit Las Cruces. If not, it links below. When she and I were talking about angles on stories to write from the adventure, we thought it would be fun and meaningful for you all to hear directly from her family, including her three young sons. So here that is, and it is a joy to read the genuine expressions of bliss that accompany children having such incredible experiences. For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
Las Palmas cancer patient gets Christmas wish granted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Palmas Medical Center patient had one wish this Christmas, and that was to be home for the holidays. After 65 days in the hospital, Philip Masters was able to go home and celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend. He was admitted to Las Palmas Medical Center on Oct. 10, 2022, […]
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
KVIA
Sun Metro bus overturns following crash in central El Paso; three people injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A Sun Metro bus overturned at Gateway South and East Yandell in central El Paso Wednesday following a crash. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news...
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
One person injured in stabbing incident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital after a report was made of a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. El Paso Police Department officers responded to the emergency call on Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. Crimes Against Persons took over the crime scene at the 1200 […]
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer. The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this year. The church has given out […]
KFOX 14
Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
Community hygiene closet opens at Socorro Ramirez Community Center
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas A&M University Colonias Program and Superior HealthPlan have opened a community hygiene closet for individuals and families who cannot afford personal care items. The hygiene closet will serve people in need of basic personal care items such as shampoo, soap, feminine products, and other necessities. The closet will be located […]
Police: Socorro man killed when he lost control, rolled car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old Socorro, Texas, man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in East El Paso early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Police say Omar Tarango was driving east on Loop 375 and exited at Vista Del Sol. Once on Joe Battle, police say […]
El Paso’s 1st Bubba’s 33 opens, employs 200 people but still looking for team members
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12. This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, […]
3 injured Las Cruces officers back on job
Las Cruces Police Department said, after their injuries, the officers endured multiple surgeries and long, tedious therapy sessions.
