Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: Bonus, 1964 Alabama vs. Ole Miss
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention one of our favorite Crimson Tide games, which was known for one thing especially: snow.
desotocountynews.com
Former DeSoto County Star, Current CFL Football Player Christian Saulsberry dies in shooting
Former Northpoint Christian star athlete Christian Saulsberry, who was currently playing in the Canadian Football League, died Saturday in a shooting. Please see the following statement from the Edmonton Elks Football Club regarding the death of running back Christian Saulsberry. EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, THE EDMONTON ELKS WERE DEVASTATED TO LEARN...
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
Ole Miss Flips Purdue OL Commitment Fields Following Visit
Rebels secure third offensive line commitment ahead of National Signing Day
Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss
Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
southeasthoops.com
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
wtva.com
UMMC and Blue Cross reach agreement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. According to the hospital, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating network providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.
wtva.com
WEBSTER COUNTY MAN ARRESTED IN OXFORD
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
wtva.com
Watch out for burglars this holiday season
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Holiday travels leave behind unattended homes. Local law enforcement says it's important to be extra vigilant during this time of year. Thieves are watching to see who is not going to be home for the holidays. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says lock it up and take away the keys..
wtva.com
988 is expected to be helpful this holiday season
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Let's face it, life can be tough. Health issues, Stress at home or work, inflation, anxiety. It can get even harder during the holidays. Season depression is a real thing, it can unfortunately sometimes lead to suicide. But there is help available, it's called 988. The suicide prevention hotline used to be a long and confusing 1-(800) number. It's now simply 988, the three-digit number saves lives.
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Comments / 0