ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss

Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
OXFORD, MS
southeasthoops.com

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
wtva.com

UMMC and Blue Cross reach agreement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. According to the hospital, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating network providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

WEBSTER COUNTY MAN ARRESTED IN OXFORD

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Watch out for burglars this holiday season

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Holiday travels leave behind unattended homes. Local law enforcement says it's important to be extra vigilant during this time of year. Thieves are watching to see who is not going to be home for the holidays. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says lock it up and take away the keys..
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

988 is expected to be helpful this holiday season

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Let's face it, life can be tough. Health issues, Stress at home or work, inflation, anxiety. It can get even harder during the holidays. Season depression is a real thing, it can unfortunately sometimes lead to suicide. But there is help available, it's called 988. The suicide prevention hotline used to be a long and confusing 1-(800) number. It's now simply 988, the three-digit number saves lives.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy