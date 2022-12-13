Read full article on original website
Harvard Health
College accepts 722 under early action program
Harvard College today accepted 722 students to the Class of 2027 from a pool of 9,553 who applied under the early action program. “Once again, there was a remarkable pool of applicants in the early admissions cycle,” said William R. Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions and financial aid. “This year’s admitted class, like the ones before it, is brimming with talent, and will shape our community for years to come.”
MedicalXpress
Evidence links precarious employment and poor mental health
A new paper co-authored by King's researchers finds that insecure work can deprive people not only of the financial benefits of secure employment but also the social benefits of regular routine, identity, valued social status and positive social interactions. The research is published in the journal Work, Employment and Society.
HOPWA, the Federal AIDS Housing Program, Marks 30 Years
The following post on HIV.gov is written by Rita Harcrow, Director, Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dear HOPWA Grantees, Project Sponsors, and Friends,. On October 28, 2022, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program. The HOPWA...
Harvard Health
Notes and Comment fosters scholarly connections between students, faculty
Nnamdi Jogwe ’23 is a J.D. student at Harvard Law School who is simultaneously earning his Ph.D. in sociology at New York University. Now in his final year, he is busy writing his thesis, which explores several different topics, including how inclusionary housing policies may violate the Fair Housing Act by accelerating gentrification. And while Jogwe has an advisor for his doctoral program, he says he has been wondering if the novel legal arguments he’s making in his thesis pass muster.
University of California academic workers strike stresses students: report
Undergraduate students on University of California campuses are reportedly stressed by the impact of a now month-long strike of tens of thousands of academic workers.
Foundations, major donors tackle nation’s nursing shortage
As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic. Philanthropic pledges announced this year to help nurses and the nursing profession include: — A $125 million donation in February from Leonard Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics fortune, to the University of Pennsylvania to create a tuition-free program that eventually will train 40 nurses a year. The gift is designed to extend for decades. — United Health Foundation, which said in June it would devote $100 million to finance the training of 10,000 nursing and other clinical students who are people of color or have low incomes
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
Managed Healthcare Executive
As Home-Based Supplemental Benefits Explode, Health Plans Embrace Digital Tools to Improve Access to Services
Payers face the logistical challenge of coordinating a network of new, non-medical services to ensure members are referred to the right provider at the right time. Medicare Advantage (MA) is on track to become a major payer for nonmedical home-based benefits. As care continues to move into the home and community, the trend toward benefits that address social determinants of health (SDOH) will continue.
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
MedicalXpress
Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems
Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
MedicalXpress
Study examines ties between state TANF policies, Child Protective Services and foster care
The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which was established in 1996 and renewed in 2005, constituted a major reform of the U.S. welfare system. But since its renewal, few studies have examined its effects on children. "The social safety net matters," says Donna Ginther, the Roy A. Roberts...
Help us support local communities to tackle cost of living crisis
This appeal is a crucial flag of solidarity with those who suffer injustice, and recognition of those transforming lives
Harvard Health
Dental practitioners didn’t face increased risk of COVID during clinical activities, says study
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many dental clinics faced temporary closure or capacity restrictions due to what was believed to be an increased risk associated with aerosol procedures. Because dental procedures require clinicians to be in close proximity to their patient’s mouth and nose, practicing dentistry was considered to be a high risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new paper “Evaluation of Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Program outcomes in a US Dental Clinical Care Academic Setting” published in JAMA Network Open reveals that in fact clinical activities did not increase the risk of COVID-19 when performed in a clinical care setting with practitioners wearing standard personal protective equipment and participating in comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 surveillance testing.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School. December 9, 2022: It started with a doodle on a napkin and has grown into a movement that’s helping to transform healthcare. John Glaser, Executive in Residence at Harvard Medical School is the man who helped found CHIME and envisioned the formal role of CIO. How has CHIME evolved over the years? How does it help CIOs to network, share ideas and support each other? What is the CIO of the Past? The CIO of the Present? The CIO of the Future? How did the CIO role transform from the sole authority on IT to team player? How can CIO’s pay it forward to the next generation of leaders?
For businesses with ESG goals, A.I. helps make the mission possible
What world do we want to create and how will A.I. get us all there?
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living industry pitches immigration reform as partial solution to workforce crisis
With the workforce crisis top of mind for most senior living and other long-term care providers, trade associations representing providers are making a last-minute push to float immigration reform to the top of lawmakers’ to-do lists before the end of the year. LeadingAge sent a letter to leaders in...
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A month into the nation’s largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased...
UC student workers agree to mediation in hopes of resolving strike
The union representing striking University of California graduate student workers agreed Friday to enter into a mediation process in hopes of resolving a stalemate in negotiations with the university system. “We feel that in order to make progress, it is time for somebody else to step in,” Tarini Hardikar, a...
