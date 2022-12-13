TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways Wednesday night. The call came in around 5:30 near the intersection of Village Square Blvd. and Killearn Center. Blvd., according to the Tallahassee Police Online Statistics map. It prompted a large response by police, firefighters, and utility crews. Multiple concerned citizens called the WCTV newsroom asking about the police activity.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO