Sopchoppy, FL

WCTV

Dorothy B. Oven Park holds annual Elf Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dorothy B. Oven Park held its annual Elf Night Thursday night, bringing in thousands of people. Kids got to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas wish list. “They created Christmas lists for Santa this morning,” attendee Krystal Williams said. “So they’re ready...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf County Prison Contraband

Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hiding in the hallway of her mother’s home, Polly and Alita Lawhorn were taking cover during Wednesday night’s storm after a confirmed tornado made its way through the Sopchoppy area. “I didn’t hear that freight train that everyone says they hear, but everyone around...
SOPCHOPPY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways Wednesday night. The call came in around 5:30 near the intersection of Village Square Blvd. and Killearn Center. Blvd., according to the Tallahassee Police Online Statistics map. It prompted a large response by police, firefighters, and utility crews. Multiple concerned citizens called the WCTV newsroom asking about the police activity.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two deadly shooting incidents in Bainbridge are under investigation, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The first happened on Wednesday, around 11:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Anderson Street. Police responded to a shots fired call. Police said one victim, a 19-year-old woman, was deceased, and another was taken to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Blueprint Moves Forward with Construction Phase of NE Gateway Project

On Thursday, December 8, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to (IA Board) move forward with advertising and awarding construction services for Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway Project.  Before the vote, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said “as the district commissioner for where this project will occur, I am and remain enthusiastic about its potential […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
QUINCY, FL
WALB 10

Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
LEON COUNTY, FL

