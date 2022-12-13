Read full article on original website
WCTV
Dorothy B. Oven Park holds annual Elf Night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dorothy B. Oven Park held its annual Elf Night Thursday night, bringing in thousands of people. Kids got to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas wish list. “They created Christmas lists for Santa this morning,” attendee Krystal Williams said. “So they’re ready...
WJHG-TV
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
WCTV
Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.
SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hiding in the hallway of her mother’s home, Polly and Alita Lawhorn were taking cover during Wednesday night’s storm after a confirmed tornado made its way through the Sopchoppy area. “I didn’t hear that freight train that everyone says they hear, but everyone around...
Masters of worm grunting vibrate like moles to harvest bait
Gary Revell is among the world's best worm grunters, which is a dying, and somewhat mysterious, art. Ken Catania/National Science FoundationThe power of 'worm charming' remained a mystery—until a biologist took a page out of Darwin's book.
WCTV
Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
WCTV
Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways Wednesday night. The call came in around 5:30 near the intersection of Village Square Blvd. and Killearn Center. Blvd., according to the Tallahassee Police Online Statistics map. It prompted a large response by police, firefighters, and utility crews. Multiple concerned citizens called the WCTV newsroom asking about the police activity.
WJHG-TV
Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe officials tell NewsChannel 7 they are having an issue with contraband being left in public areas for state prison inmates on work duty. “You name it we have seen it. We have seen marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl. that is...
WALB 10
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two deadly shooting incidents in Bainbridge are under investigation, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The first happened on Wednesday, around 11:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Anderson Street. Police responded to a shots fired call. Police said one victim, a 19-year-old woman, was deceased, and another was taken to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Davhon Young Sr. formally charged with murder related to body found on Wiley Rd.
Florida’s Office of the State Attorney Second Judicial Circuit announced Thursday that a man has been formally charged in the death of a woman whose body was found Oct. 23 near Wiley Road.
Blueprint Moves Forward with Construction Phase of NE Gateway Project
On Thursday, December 8, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to (IA Board) move forward with advertising and awarding construction services for Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway Project. Before the vote, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said “as the district commissioner for where this project will occur, I am and remain enthusiastic about its potential […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises of Severe Thunderstorms for Western Panhandle
There is now a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms for counties west and northwest of Jefferson County, Florida. Meanwhile, a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists one to two counties outside of the Slight Risk Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon. The main threat is locally damaging wind, but there may...
tallahasseereports.com
Steve Stewart: Progressives Seek to Normalize Anti-Law Enforcement Views in the Name of Diversity
After a recent shooting incident on West Pensacola Street, Reverend R.B. Holmes held a summit to address the continuing problem in our community with gun violence. One of the first remarks at the summit by Rev. Holmes was “we are not anti-law enforcement.”. That simple statement should not be...
New residential, retail, luxury auto businesses coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee is becoming a hub of commercial activity from retail to manufacturing and healthcare.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
WCTV
‘A long time coming’: Tallahassee residents react to new same-sex marriage law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents are weighing in on the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ after it was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon. The landmark legislation provides lawful federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “I was relieved, quite frankly,” said Tallahassee resident...
WCTV
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
WALB 10
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
WCTV
‘Very, very concerning’: local activists react to FBI hate crime report
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FBI report released Monday is painting an unclear picture of the state of hate crimes in the U.S. The report found that nearly 9,000 people were victims of a hate crime in 2021. But the actual number is likely much higher. Only 65% of law...
WCTV
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
Leon County Schools discuss new role that will help with recruitment
Currently the school district has more than 650 open teaching positions. A big need Superintendent Rocky Hanna hopes to fill.
