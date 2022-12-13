Ford announces local partnership to spur electric transportation

Ford Motor Co., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, selected Memphis for a two-year mobility challenge.

In 2023, Ford will collaborate with the Greater Memphis Chamber, StartCo and other partners to engage local entrepreneurs in pilot projects designed to increase access to sustainable, electrified mobility options and connect urban and rural communities.

The mobility innovation challenge will allow entrepreneurs the opportunity to propose equitable mobility solutions for grant funding to be piloted in the Greater Memphis area in 2024.

Tuesday’s announcement came during the Greater Memphis Chamber’s annual Chairman’s Luncheon at The Peabody.

“Ford’s commitment to Greater Memphis and West Tennessee will accelerate our mission to make this region not just the global logistics leader but the global mobility leader,” said Ted Townsend, chamber president and CEO, during the luncheon.

The chamber intends to leverage the challenge to help establish Memphis as the “Digital Delta,” a term first coined by FedEx founder Fred Smith.

This will be Ford’s ninth mobility innovation challenge since 2018.

Over the years, the program has distributed more than $1 million in grant funding across 15 mobility pilots after receiving 1,000 mobility entrepreneur proposals in Detroit, Indianapolis, Austin, Miami-Dade County, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Mexico City.

Details on the local program will be announced in early 2023. Program leaders will start engaging local communities and entrepreneurs soon after.

“Ford’s emphasis on integrating local communities into the mobility innovation process — particularly through the identification, design and piloting of mobility solutions proposed by local entrepreneurs — will be a catalyst for progress as we recruit capital and talent to this region,” Townsend said.