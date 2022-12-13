ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Memphian

Herrington: Surf’s up! Grizzlies ride wave to top of West

Through more than a quarter-century of existence in two different cities, the Grizzlies franchise has rarely been at the top of the West, and never this late into a season.  Related stories:  Grizzlies shellack Bucks by 41 points Box score: Grizzlies 142, Bucks 101 Is Dillon Brooks intense about everything? The answer is yes.
