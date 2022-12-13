Read full article on original website
Unbanked.com Launches Cryptocurrency Card in UK and Europe Сovering 27 Сountries
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Chinese Yuan Stablecoin Launches on Tron: Why Is This Crucial?
Offshore Chinese Yuan stablecoin TCNH launches on Tron (TRX) Tron (TRX), a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain, becomes the technical platform for the latest stablecoin project pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (also Offshore Renminbi, Offshore RMB or CNH). TrueUSD, an issuer of a new stablecoin, is the second fintech heavyweight to release a stablecoin project pegged to the Chinese currency. Is this a stablecoin trend to watch in 2023?
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
Cardano Metaverse Pavia Shows Impressive Result
The Cardano-powered Pavia metaverse launched its live event, inviting members of the community to show what a virtual world of the future built on their favorite blockchain would look like. Judging from the feedback, the project was highly appreciated by participants, and the event was a success. Overall, looking at...
Hundreds of Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent to Binance – Are Whales Depositing Back?
This Cardano-Based Platform Builds Web3 DEX to Provide Passive Income to Users
SHIB Large Holder Volumes Jump 124% with Surprising Growth in User Base
Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers
In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
What May Make Polygon Outperform Solana in 2023?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Copycat Created by Overhyped AI ChatGPT
Binance Coin Successfully Recovers as FUD Around Exchange Calms Down: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 14
3 Altcoins Under $1 to Keep Eye On
Binance CEO CZ Says His Company Will "Survive" Crypto Winter
In a memo sent to staff, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao attempted to quell concerns regarding the cryptocurrency giant's financial position, claiming that the company will "survive" the ongoing crypto winter. At the same time, the cryptocurrency mogul warned about several "bumpy" months ahead. This comes after Binance recorded $3 billion...
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23
Rescue workers scoured muddy terrain for survivors and bodies on Saturday as the death toll from a landslide at a Malaysian campsite rose to 23, including six children, authorities said. Authorities said 61 people had been found safe or rescued.
Reasons Behind Stablecoins Losing Their Peg
Nearly $800 Million in Ethereum Net Inflows Deposited to Binance: Source
