ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jan. 6 select committee announces final public meeting Monday

By Katherine Faulders
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zg1cQ_0jhIObho00

House Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters on Tuesday that the panel plans to hold its final public meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET -- two days earlier than expected.

Thompson said the committee will vote on criminal referrals and on report approval next Monday and that its final report will come two days later, on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Amk6B_0jhIObho00
Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images - PHOTO: Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-MS, speaks during a hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.

Thompson said the report will be posted online.

It's not clear whether that will be accompanied by a press conference or if it will just be posted at a certain time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 56

toesinthesand
2d ago

The DOJ will indict or prosecute...The Committee just supplies them with facts, testimonies and suggestions for certain individuals who should be considered for indictment. As an American citizen we ate entitled to this information...as I said it's up to the DOJ to indict and formally bring charges to whomever.

Reply
2
James Rexrode
2d ago

I will be glad when January 3, 2023 comes because all of this unnecessary spending will be halted.

Reply(1)
3
Related
TheDailyBeast

Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House.   Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and…
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Democrats press Jeffries to move quickly in picking campaign leader

House Democrats are urging their incoming leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), to move quickly in choosing the head of the party’s campaign arm, warning that a long delay will lend a strategic advantage to Republicans heading into the 2024 presidential cycle. Jeffries, who is poised to replace outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall…
Axios

5 House conservatives plan to vote as unit on McCarthy's speaker bid

Five right-wing House Republicans are vowing to move as a united bloc on whether to support GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for House speaker, Axios has learned. Several insist McCarthy will never get their vote even if he makes massive concessions. Why it matters: Given Republicans' underperformance in the...
NBC News

Jan. 6 continues to stain GOP, text messages show

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday … Congressional negotiators reach a deal on framework to fund government. ... Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell attributes midterm losses to “candidate quality” problems of Trump-backed nominees. ... President Biden hosts U.S.-Africa summit and addresses the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. ... Scientists, U.S. officials celebrate fusion breakthrough. ... And it was 10 years ago today when the tragic Newtown, Conn., school shooting took place.
IOWA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

945K+
Followers
199K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy