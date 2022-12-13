Jan. 6 select committee announces final public meeting Monday

House Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters on Tuesday that the panel plans to hold its final public meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET -- two days earlier than expected.

Thompson said the committee will vote on criminal referrals and on report approval next Monday and that its final report will come two days later, on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images - PHOTO: Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-MS, speaks during a hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.

Thompson said the report will be posted online.

It's not clear whether that will be accompanied by a press conference or if it will just be posted at a certain time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.