Smith County, TN

smithcountyinsider.com

2022 Smith County Heritage Museum Christmas Ornaments Now Available For Sale

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Smith County Heritage Museum!. Each year, the Smith County Heritage museum releases a collectible Christmas ornament featuring a notable scene or landmark from somewhere in Smith County. This year’s limited edition Christmas ornament features a map of Smith County with each local community listed.
CARTHAGE, TN
WKRN

Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site

In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Smith County School Board approves 2023-2024 school calendar

The Smith County School Board approved the 2023-2024 School Calendar during the board’s meeting on December 13th. After summer break, students will return to school for a half-day on August 7, 2023. Fall Break will be October 16 – 20, 2023, and Thanksgiving Break will be November 20 – 24, 2023. Students will go for a half-day on December 19, followed by Christmas Break on December 20, 2023 – January 3, 2024. Spring Break will be March 25 – April 1, 2024.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CITY COUNCIL JUST NOW VOTED ON PURCHASING VILLAGE INN

The Crossville City Council has just voted to purchase the controversial Village Inn from Dr. Robert Wood. The vote was unanimous will all three Councilmembers and the Mayor voting yes. The resolution now must pass two more readings to become final. The purchase price is $450,000. A resolution to amend the city budget to accommodate the purchase was also passed. Councilmember Shanks pointed out that the motion must pass two more readings and the third reading cannot be sooner than 15 days after tonight’s action. Councilmember Mike Turner was hesitant in voting for the purchase citing concern for the present tenants of the Village Inn. Turner also questioned the Councl as to what the City plans to do with Village Inn. Mayor Crawford started to say “I don’t believe we have (a plan for the Village Inn) – then interrupted himself with “I think the first step we have is to determine the purchase”.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Debbie Taylor

Debbie Taylor has been a Realtor with Blackwell Realty & Auction since 2013. She said the most rewarding part of her job is “telling others about Wilson County and all the great things it has to offer.”. Taylor, who grew up in Nashville and Pegram, moved to Wilson County...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston

High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
LIVINGSTON, TN
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot

(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Mr. Jerry Wade Baker

Jerry Wade Baker passed away peacefully at home on his farm on December 13, 2022, in the New Middleton community of Smith County. During the 84 years of life with which God richly blessed him, he led his family as a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he served the Lord as a teacher and a deacon, and he cared for his neighbors with his gentle spirit and gracious heart. His impact on others will be greatly missed, because his impact on others was greatly felt.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

