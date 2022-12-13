Read full article on original website
smithcountyinsider.com
2022 Smith County Heritage Museum Christmas Ornaments Now Available For Sale
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Smith County Heritage Museum!. Each year, the Smith County Heritage museum releases a collectible Christmas ornament featuring a notable scene or landmark from somewhere in Smith County. This year’s limited edition Christmas ornament features a map of Smith County with each local community listed.
WKRN
Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site
In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County School Board approves 2023-2024 school calendar
The Smith County School Board approved the 2023-2024 School Calendar during the board’s meeting on December 13th. After summer break, students will return to school for a half-day on August 7, 2023. Fall Break will be October 16 – 20, 2023, and Thanksgiving Break will be November 20 – 24, 2023. Students will go for a half-day on December 19, followed by Christmas Break on December 20, 2023 – January 3, 2024. Spring Break will be March 25 – April 1, 2024.
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY COUNCIL JUST NOW VOTED ON PURCHASING VILLAGE INN
The Crossville City Council has just voted to purchase the controversial Village Inn from Dr. Robert Wood. The vote was unanimous will all three Councilmembers and the Mayor voting yes. The resolution now must pass two more readings to become final. The purchase price is $450,000. A resolution to amend the city budget to accommodate the purchase was also passed. Councilmember Shanks pointed out that the motion must pass two more readings and the third reading cannot be sooner than 15 days after tonight’s action. Councilmember Mike Turner was hesitant in voting for the purchase citing concern for the present tenants of the Village Inn. Turner also questioned the Councl as to what the City plans to do with Village Inn. Mayor Crawford started to say “I don’t believe we have (a plan for the Village Inn) – then interrupted himself with “I think the first step we have is to determine the purchase”.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Debbie Taylor
Debbie Taylor has been a Realtor with Blackwell Realty & Auction since 2013. She said the most rewarding part of her job is “telling others about Wilson County and all the great things it has to offer.”. Taylor, who grew up in Nashville and Pegram, moved to Wilson County...
ucbjournal.com
HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston
High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
wgnsradio.com
Death of Inmate at Coffee County Jail on Monday Remains Under Investigation
(COFFEE COUNTY, TN) In nearby Coffee County, the death of an inmate at the local jail remains under investigation. The man, whose name has not been released, became ill during the booking process and died on Monday, December 12, 2022. Evidently, the subject was transported to the facility from another...
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
Crossville council to decide fate of low-income housing complex, Village Inn
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Crossville city council members are debating whether to purchase the low-income housing complex Crossville Village Inn for $450,000. The affordable housing complex has a complicated history, with roughly two dozen code violations. For the people who live there, however, it's their last resort. "There's folks there...
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Jerry Wade Baker
Jerry Wade Baker passed away peacefully at home on his farm on December 13, 2022, in the New Middleton community of Smith County. During the 84 years of life with which God richly blessed him, he led his family as a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he served the Lord as a teacher and a deacon, and he cared for his neighbors with his gentle spirit and gracious heart. His impact on others will be greatly missed, because his impact on others was greatly felt.
Missing Warren County woman found safe
A missing 85-year-old woman from Warren County has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on her behalf.
wgnsradio.com
Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
Warren Co. Schools Employee Charged with Fraud appears in Court
Ruth Ann McInnis appeared in General Sessions Court on two charges of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card up to $1,000. A special judge will be appointed to hear her case. Her next court date is January 6, 2023. McInnis, who is a school secretary at Hickory Creek...
