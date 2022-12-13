Denver, CO, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, announced today that it has been contracted by Pinto Red Gathering Company (PRGC) to treat iron contaminated crude oil. Under the agreement, H2O Processing will treat an initial 650 bbls/day for the first 60 days and 1,200 bbls daily every day after based on existing production. The contract specifies a reduction in iron contamination to under 10 ppm minimum so that product may be retailed to a U.S. pipeline. The newly signed agreement outlines an increase in production to 1,200 bbls a day totaling an estimated $3.24 million dollars in annual service contracts. Initial anticipated monthly production is valued to begin at an estimated $108,000 eventually increasing to $216,000. The agreement announced today further allows for an increase in production of up to 8,000 bbls a day totaling an estimated $17.2 million dollars in annual service contracts. Increase in production will coincide with the delivery of additional equipment from H2O Processing over the course of the year. This contract is in addition to the two previous contracts announced earlier in the week. In total H2O has announced three contracts this month totaling nearly $50 million annually.

1 DAY AGO