Branded Legacy, Inc. Sells Athletic Equipment Patent “The Quickness” For $200 Thousand
Charlotte, NC, Dec. 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has sold The Quickness and Astound NMN to Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI). Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has acquired the patent for The Quickness, a sports training assembly designed to help training from a more real-life scenario with the element of surprise in exchange for Twenty Million (20,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has also acquired Astound NMN in exchange for Ten Million (10,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash.
AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTC: ADHC) REACHES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CANNABIS INNOVATOR AND AMAZON VENDOR ROLLS CHOICE™
ADHC COMPLETES FIRST IN A SERIES OF ACQUISITION AS COMPANY LOOKS TO 2023 AS A TIME FOR MAJOR PROGRESS. Del Mar, CA, December 16, 2022 — McapMediaWire — American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire ROLLS CHOICE. , a...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New PAX Era Device And High Purity THC Pods
Global cannabis brand PAX will announce the launch of its latest cannabis experience: the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pods, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. This is the fourth cannabis product PAX is releasing in 2022. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup...
Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Completes IP and Patent Purchase of Multiple Technologies and Appoints President and Director
Windsor, ON, December 14, 2022 – McapMediaWire — Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of IP, technology and patents (the “Assets”) from Alvera Inc. (“Alvera”). Alvera is an Alberta-based health and wellness company focused on targeted delivery systems and unique technologies focused on the human endocannabinoid system.
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (OTC: AVMR) PROVIDES UPDATE ON MERGER
ORLANDO, FL, December 14, 2022 — McapMediaWire — AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (“AVRA” or “the Company”) (OTC: AVMR), a medical robotics software and artificial intelligence company announced that it is continuing to progress to consummation of its acquisition by merger of CardioVentures, Inc. (“CardioVentures”), as previously reported in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022.
PRINCIPAL SOLAR ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH EXECUTIVE LOGISTICS & TRANSPORTATION
Joint Venture Seeks to Expand ELT’s Current Reach into New Markets; Expand ELT’s Existing Vehicle Fleet, Convert Fleet Vehicles Using Principal Partner’s EV/Hybrid Technologies, and Generate Near-Term Revenue. DALLAS, TEXAS, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a...
Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
UAT Group’s Subsidiary, H2O Processing, Announces Up To $17.2M Contract with Texas Oil Company
Denver, CO, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, announced today that it has been contracted by Pinto Red Gathering Company (PRGC) to treat iron contaminated crude oil. Under the agreement, H2O Processing will treat an initial 650 bbls/day for the first 60 days and 1,200 bbls daily every day after based on existing production. The contract specifies a reduction in iron contamination to under 10 ppm minimum so that product may be retailed to a U.S. pipeline. The newly signed agreement outlines an increase in production to 1,200 bbls a day totaling an estimated $3.24 million dollars in annual service contracts. Initial anticipated monthly production is valued to begin at an estimated $108,000 eventually increasing to $216,000. The agreement announced today further allows for an increase in production of up to 8,000 bbls a day totaling an estimated $17.2 million dollars in annual service contracts. Increase in production will coincide with the delivery of additional equipment from H2O Processing over the course of the year. This contract is in addition to the two previous contracts announced earlier in the week. In total H2O has announced three contracts this month totaling nearly $50 million annually.
Black-owned Fiber and Material Science Firm Aja Labs Raises $2.5M Ahead of Launching Patent-Pending Hair Extensions Made From Plants
Aja Labs has raised $2.5MM in a seed round of funding led by Impact America Fund, Better Ventures, and SOSV’s IndieBio, with participating changemakers across public health, business, beauty, and cosmetics, including Diishan Imira, CEO of Mayvenn, a beauty-tech company and platform for hairstylists that closed a $40MM Series C in Summer 2022.
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
Lilium releases Q3 Business Update
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (“Lilium” or the “Company”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has released its Third Quarter Business Update. Lilium will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the update today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The details for the webcast, in addition to the Third Quarter Shareholder Letter, can be accessed on the Lilium investor relations website.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
IGEN Networks Corp appoints Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer
Lake Elsinore, CA, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the consumer automotive, supply-chain, and commercial fleet industries, today announced the appointment of Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer.
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how artificial intelligence has become a key part of the companies strategy moving forward at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. conference. Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi is quick to explain why he’s placed artificial intelligence (A.I.) at the center of his company, the corporate parent of online financial tools like TurboTax, Quickbooks, and Credit Karma. “We think A.I. is the largest platform shift since electricity and the internet, and we think it’s actually more dramatic than that,” he told Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn at the Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in San Francisco on Monday. “It’s not a side gig,” Goodarzi said.
Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI
Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...
