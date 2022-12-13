ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

argusjournal.com

Branded Legacy, Inc. Sells Athletic Equipment Patent “The Quickness” For $200 Thousand

Charlotte, NC, Dec. 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has sold The Quickness and Astound NMN to Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI). Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has acquired the patent for The Quickness, a sports training assembly designed to help training from a more real-life scenario with the element of surprise in exchange for Twenty Million (20,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has also acquired Astound NMN in exchange for Ten Million (10,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash.
argusjournal.com

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Completes IP and Patent Purchase of Multiple Technologies and Appoints President and Director

Windsor, ON, December 14, 2022 – McapMediaWire — Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of IP, technology and patents (the “Assets”) from Alvera Inc. (“Alvera”). Alvera is an Alberta-based health and wellness company focused on targeted delivery systems and unique technologies focused on the human endocannabinoid system.
argusjournal.com

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (OTC: AVMR) PROVIDES UPDATE ON MERGER

ORLANDO, FL, December 14, 2022 — McapMediaWire — AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (“AVRA” or “the Company”) (OTC: AVMR), a medical robotics software and artificial intelligence company announced that it is continuing to progress to consummation of its acquisition by merger of CardioVentures, Inc. (“CardioVentures”), as previously reported in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022.
argusjournal.com

PRINCIPAL SOLAR ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH EXECUTIVE LOGISTICS & TRANSPORTATION

Joint Venture Seeks to Expand ELT’s Current Reach into New Markets; Expand ELT’s Existing Vehicle Fleet, Convert Fleet Vehicles Using Principal Partner’s EV/Hybrid Technologies, and Generate Near-Term Revenue. DALLAS, TEXAS, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a...
fintechnexus.com

Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
argusjournal.com

UAT Group’s Subsidiary, H2O Processing, Announces Up To $17.2M Contract with Texas Oil Company

Denver, CO, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, announced today that it has been contracted by Pinto Red Gathering Company (PRGC) to treat iron contaminated crude oil. Under the agreement, H2O Processing will treat an initial 650 bbls/day for the first 60 days and 1,200 bbls daily every day after based on existing production. The contract specifies a reduction in iron contamination to under 10 ppm minimum so that product may be retailed to a U.S. pipeline. The newly signed agreement outlines an increase in production to 1,200 bbls a day totaling an estimated $3.24 million dollars in annual service contracts. Initial anticipated monthly production is valued to begin at an estimated $108,000 eventually increasing to $216,000. The agreement announced today further allows for an increase in production of up to 8,000 bbls a day totaling an estimated $17.2 million dollars in annual service contracts. Increase in production will coincide with the delivery of additional equipment from H2O Processing over the course of the year. This contract is in addition to the two previous contracts announced earlier in the week. In total H2O has announced three contracts this month totaling nearly $50 million annually.
Black Enterprise

Black-owned Fiber and Material Science Firm Aja Labs Raises $2.5M Ahead of Launching Patent-Pending Hair Extensions Made From Plants

Aja Labs has raised $2.5MM in a seed round of funding led by Impact America Fund, Better Ventures, and SOSV’s IndieBio, with participating changemakers across public health, business, beauty, and cosmetics, including Diishan Imira, CEO of Mayvenn, a beauty-tech company and platform for hairstylists that closed a $40MM Series C in Summer 2022.
mhwmag.com

First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital

First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
helihub.com

Lilium releases Q3 Business Update

Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (“Lilium” or the “Company”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has released its Third Quarter Business Update. Lilium will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the update today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The details for the webcast, in addition to the Third Quarter Shareholder Letter, can be accessed on the Lilium investor relations website.
salestechstar.com

KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive

KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
scaffoldmag.com

US software house buys Mistral

US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
argusjournal.com

IGEN Networks Corp appoints Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer

Lake Elsinore, CA, December 15, 2022 — McapMediaWire — IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the consumer automotive, supply-chain, and commercial fleet industries, today announced the appointment of Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer.
Fortune

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how artificial intelligence has become a key part of the companies strategy moving forward at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. conference. Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi is quick to explain why he’s placed artificial intelligence (A.I.) at the center of his company, the corporate parent of online financial tools like TurboTax, Quickbooks, and Credit Karma. “We think A.I. is the largest platform shift since electricity and the internet, and we think it’s actually more dramatic than that,” he told Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn at the Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in San Francisco on Monday. “It’s not a side gig,” Goodarzi said.
PYMNTS

Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI

Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...

