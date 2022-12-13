Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Related
Chesterfield City Council approves $353M TIF for Chesterfield Mall redevelopment in unanimous vote
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield City Council is moving forward with the latest step in redeveloping the Chesterfield Mall area. In a unanimous vote, they approved more than $353 million in tax increment financing(TIF). Several people spoke at the city council meeting before the vote including an attorney for...
Local firm hopes to buy AT&T tower, and how it plans to handle parking
ST. LOUIS — The local developer planning a $300 million mixed-use redevelopment of the AT&T tower is the sole developer behind the project and hopes to buy the building from the current owner. St. Louis-based developer Advantes Development Group hopes to convert the vacant 44-story downtown skyscraper at 909...
$12M plan would convert historic Laclede's Landing building to apartments
ST. LOUIS — A developer’s $12 million plan to renovate two mostly vacant historic buildings on Laclede’s Landing into 33 apartments could receive tax incentives. Developer Advantes Group plans 33 new downtown apartments in the Old Judge Building at 704-710 N. Second St., along with 14,750 square feet of retail, according to city filings.
Washington Missourian
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis aldermen pass basic income program for city residents. Here’s how it will work
More than 400 families in St. Louis still dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a little bit of help from the city. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a $5 million universal basic income program by a 21-1 vote, with one member voting present and one abstaining. About 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months.
stlouiscnr.com
KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company
Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Contested Spire natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
ST. LOUIS — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018 and...
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Permanent closure on westbound 1-270 exit
If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.
Metro East Sugarfire location to close. Here's what will replace it.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Owners of the Sugarfire barbecue restaurant in Edwardsville last week said they will be closing its doors at the end of the year, with plans to open a new restaurant and cocktail concept in the space next year. “We said from the get-go that we were...
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
myleaderpaper.com
Lockbox and cash stolen from House Springs gas station
A lockbox with an unknown amount of money inside was stolen from the Express Mart gas station, 4635 Gravois Road, in House Springs. It looked like someone shattered a window to gain access to the lockbox, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. On Nov. 28, an employee arrived at...
KMOV
Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits
Entrepreneur and musician Steve Ewing has grown his restaurant Steve's Hot Dogs into a staple of the St. Louis community. The lead singer of '90s punk-ska-rock band The Urge set his sights on hot dogs more than a decade ago, growing his business from a street cart to a well-known restaurant. Now, Steve's Hot Dogs is the home of the city's official St. Louis-style hot dog. In Jefferson City, Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills to halt foreign investors from purchasing farmland. One federal estimate says that the portion of the state's land owned by foreign countries is slightly higher than the amount allotted. And, Andrew Bailey, who was tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to become Missouri's new attorney general, has started raising funds for a 2024 campaign. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.
khqa.com
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
stlouiscnr.com
Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood
Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.
Comments / 0