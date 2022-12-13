ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Union pursuing new east-side roundabout

Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
UNION, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis aldermen pass basic income program for city residents. Here’s how it will work

More than 400 families in St. Louis still dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a little bit of help from the city. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a $5 million universal basic income program by a 21-1 vote, with one member voting present and one abstaining. About 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company

Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Lockbox and cash stolen from House Springs gas station

A lockbox with an unknown amount of money inside was stolen from the Express Mart gas station, 4635 Gravois Road, in House Springs. It looked like someone shattered a window to gain access to the lockbox, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. On Nov. 28, an employee arrived at...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits

Entrepreneur and musician Steve Ewing has grown his restaurant Steve's Hot Dogs into a staple of the St. Louis community. The lead singer of '90s punk-ska-rock band The Urge set his sights on hot dogs more than a decade ago, growing his business from a street cart to a well-known restaurant. Now, Steve's Hot Dogs is the home of the city's official St. Louis-style hot dog. In Jefferson City, Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills to halt foreign investors from purchasing farmland. One federal estimate says that the portion of the state's land owned by foreign countries is slightly higher than the amount allotted. And, Andrew Bailey, who was tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to become Missouri's new attorney general, has started raising funds for a 2024 campaign. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood

Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy