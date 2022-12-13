ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

smithcountyinsider.com

2022 Smith County Heritage Museum Christmas Ornaments Now Available For Sale

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Smith County Heritage Museum!. Each year, the Smith County Heritage museum releases a collectible Christmas ornament featuring a notable scene or landmark from somewhere in Smith County. This year’s limited edition Christmas ornament features a map of Smith County with each local community listed.
CARTHAGE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

December 2022 Meeting of the Smith County Board of Education

The Smith County Board of Education met at 5:00 p.m. on December 13, 2022. Subscribe to Smith County Insider’s YouTube channel to stay up-to-date on meeting coverage, business spotlights, video features, and more!. The Smith County School Board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:00 p.m....
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site

In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Debbie Taylor

Debbie Taylor has been a Realtor with Blackwell Realty & Auction since 2013. She said the most rewarding part of her job is “telling others about Wilson County and all the great things it has to offer.”. Taylor, who grew up in Nashville and Pegram, moved to Wilson County...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Smith County School Board approves 2023-2024 school calendar

The Smith County School Board approved the 2023-2024 School Calendar during the board’s meeting on December 13th. After summer break, students will return to school for a half-day on August 7, 2023. Fall Break will be October 16 – 20, 2023, and Thanksgiving Break will be November 20 – 24, 2023. Students will go for a half-day on December 19, followed by Christmas Break on December 20, 2023 – January 3, 2024. Spring Break will be March 25 – April 1, 2024.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot

(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area

A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
NASHVILLE, TN

