smithcountyinsider.com
2022 Smith County Heritage Museum Christmas Ornaments Now Available For Sale
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Smith County Heritage Museum!. Each year, the Smith County Heritage museum releases a collectible Christmas ornament featuring a notable scene or landmark from somewhere in Smith County. This year’s limited edition Christmas ornament features a map of Smith County with each local community listed.
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
smithcountyinsider.com
December 2022 Meeting of the Smith County Board of Education
The Smith County Board of Education met at 5:00 p.m. on December 13, 2022. Subscribe to Smith County Insider’s YouTube channel to stay up-to-date on meeting coverage, business spotlights, video features, and more!. The Smith County School Board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:00 p.m....
WKRN
Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site
In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Debbie Taylor
Debbie Taylor has been a Realtor with Blackwell Realty & Auction since 2013. She said the most rewarding part of her job is “telling others about Wilson County and all the great things it has to offer.”. Taylor, who grew up in Nashville and Pegram, moved to Wilson County...
wgnsradio.com
Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Now Have Bodycams - All Officers Should be Outfitted with Body Cams by End of December
(Murfreesboro, TN) Police officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department now have bodycams…. That was MPD Chief Michael Bowen who told WGNS that every officer should be outfitted with a bodycam by the end of December. Earlier this year in September, the bodycams were approved by the Murfreesboro City Council. The...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County School Board approves 2023-2024 school calendar
The Smith County School Board approved the 2023-2024 School Calendar during the board’s meeting on December 13th. After summer break, students will return to school for a half-day on August 7, 2023. Fall Break will be October 16 – 20, 2023, and Thanksgiving Break will be November 20 – 24, 2023. Students will go for a half-day on December 19, followed by Christmas Break on December 20, 2023 – January 3, 2024. Spring Break will be March 25 – April 1, 2024.
‘Evil’: Deadly East Nashville hit-and-run leads to stop sign petition
More than a week after Cierra Burrage was hit and left for dead by a driver in East Nashville, loved ones are pushing for change in the neighborhood by starting a petition for a four-way stop.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
wgnsradio.com
State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
