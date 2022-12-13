After juvenile gun crackdown Maxton police station floors bouncing with decay

Lieutenant Patrick Hunt with the Maxton Police Department fans out a handful of worthless fake bills.

MAXTON — In the decrepit former funeral home hosting the Maxton Police Department, Lieutenant Patrick Hunt fanned out a handful of hundred dollar bills, though these fake bills are as valuable as Monopoly money in a police building officers are having to pay out of their own pockets to keep their offices in shape, according to Hunt.

According to Hunt the fake money was seized from a trio of teenagers who robbed a man whose rifle they spied leaning against a tree when he was raking his yard. The delinquents were also in possession of marijuana and a pistol when they were arrested, their prize revealed as an airsoft rifle.

In an earlier interview the Maxton police described a town menaced by armed young people using guns to fill cars and local homes with holes. Maxton law enforcement have cracked down on these gun-toting juveniles, and the police station floors are bouncing, though not with the thrill of success.

Hunt explained that the younger crowd responsible for the gun violence usually hands out together, but as soon as a police car pulls up, the crows run away.

Hunt said increasing police presence, referrals from residents, and patrolling affected areas were the most useful in bringing juvenile firearm crime down. Hunt said SBI and ATF were helpful in the juvenile crackdown, which ultimately yielded results, leaving the police with a mountain of firearms in their evidence rooms.

After the guns are seized, according to Hunt, the weapons are sent to the SBI for testing, and after a judge’s deposition, the guns can be used by the police, provided a background check to ensure they were not connected to any other crimes, or sold to gun stores, with the money going back into purchasing equipment. Hunt said a gun store owner remarked to him that he had never been to a police department that had so many guns.

“It’s such a small department,” said Lieutenant Patrick Hunt of the Maxton Police Department, “and you have to deal with these conditions, it makes it worse.”

Hunt said the air conditioning was out during the summer and now the heat is out in the winter. He spoke of overflowing toilets, indicated floors curling up at the edges, discolored ceiling tiles and holes in the sheetrock walls roughly the size of a doorknob. He talked about the sewer problems and cold seeping through the walls.

“We’ve had so many problems with this building,” Hunt said.

“Most of these lights are out,” Hunt said, “Can’t keep ‘em on.”

Repairs would be expensive. According to Hunt replacing a single air condition unit would cost $22,000, and a plumber estimated he would need to tear up all the floors to get to the pipes with a price tag of $100,000. Hunt said it would simply be cheaper to get a new building rather than put more money into repairing the current station.

Maxton Town Manager Angela Pitchford also spoke on the subject of fixing up town facilities.

“We are trying,” Pitchford said, “we are in the process of trying to get that started.”

Pitchford explained she had reached out to the governor, senator, and representative, the latter being the only one who has yet to respond to her request for help. She hopes to have a follow-up meeting with Jarrod Lowery to gain advice or guidance.

“Our community is not flourishing,” Pitchford said.

She said Maxton is a beautiful place and lamented it is losing businesses and residents. According to Pitchford, the town is spending quite a bit to begin repairing and replacing different things, and that the $100,000 needed by the police department is only the tip of the iceberg.