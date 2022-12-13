Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Related
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
KFVS12
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane...
Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year
Thanks to incentives enabled by Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan, 16 businesses announced plans to move to or expand operations in Missouri in 2022, bringing with them more than $450 million in capital investment and ... Read More » The post Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday that will help customers of a Boonville-based propane company that has stopped making deliveries and responding to communication. The post Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri stresses the importance of volunteers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri says volunteers are essential to efficiently run the organization. According to the director of communications and marketing for the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri, all of the volunteer hours donated equates to 40 full-time employees. "Volunteers are so incredibly important," said Katie The post The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri stresses the importance of volunteers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How you can help bring better internet to Missouri
Missouri residents, officials, and leaders have the chance to help improve high-speed internet access in their area during an upcoming virtual video call with the state's Office of Broadband Development (OBD).
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves 4-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
KMZU
Missouri has received nearly $12 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. The reports since June 2020 examine Missouri government's distribution and spending of funding...
khqa.com
YMCA of Hannibal receives generous gift
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The YMCA of Hannibal was gifted money from the Y Men’s Club in the amount of $49,000 for some serious upgrades. A new VR Lounge will be built inside its facility for ages children between 8 and 15 years old. The organization also be...
wlds.com
Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator
Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
kcur.org
Missouri Secretary of State defends controversial library rule as critics warn of ‘slippery slope’
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pushing back against heavy criticism over a proposed set of regulations that would threaten state funding for libraries over "inappropriate" materials for minors. The period for public comment on those rules closes Thursday, Dec.15. “People can say what they want. I thought we'd...
republicmonitor.com
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.65 billion received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Missouri woman is facing a real struggle because of the state of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds.
Contested Spire natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
ST. LOUIS — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018 and...
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older became legal in Missouri this month. The constitutional amendment (article 14 of the Missouri Constitution) has triggered several viewer questions. One of our viewers wants to know; can visitors travel to Missouri to consume and smoke marijuana in hotels?
Comments / 0