Palmyra, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane...
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year

Thanks to incentives enabled by Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan, 16 businesses announced plans to move to or expand operations in Missouri in 2022, bringing with them more than $450 million in capital investment and ... Read More » The post Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri stresses the importance of volunteers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri says volunteers are essential to efficiently run the organization. According to the director of communications and marketing for the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri, all of the volunteer hours donated equates to 40 full-time employees. "Volunteers are so incredibly important," said Katie The post The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri stresses the importance of volunteers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Missouri has received nearly $12 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. The reports since June 2020 examine Missouri government's distribution and spending of funding...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

YMCA of Hannibal receives generous gift

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The YMCA of Hannibal was gifted money from the Y Men’s Club in the amount of $49,000 for some serious upgrades. A new VR Lounge will be built inside its facility for ages children between 8 and 15 years old. The organization also be...
HANNIBAL, MO
wlds.com

Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator

Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
PITTSFIELD, IL
republicmonitor.com

MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
PERRYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.65 billion received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older became legal in Missouri this month. The constitutional amendment (article 14 of the Missouri Constitution) has triggered several viewer questions. One of our viewers wants to know; can visitors travel to Missouri to consume and smoke marijuana in hotels?
MISSOURI STATE

