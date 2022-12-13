Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
solarindustrymag.com
DOE Gets Behind Agrivoltaics
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia that will provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics – the co-location of agricultural production and solar...
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
SFGate
Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science
Hate mealy apples and soggy french fries? Science can help. Restaurants, grocers, farmers and food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste. Some are testing spray-on peels or chemically enhanced sachets that can slow the ripening process in fruit. Others are developing...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov beginning on Thursday as part of the Biden administration's efforts to tackle coronavirus infections over the winter.
CNBC
How corn fuels the U.S. economy
There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
Agriculture Online
Bunge expects U.S. renewable diesel capacity of about 5 billion gallons by 2024
CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. renewable diesel production capacity will more than double to about 5 billion gallons by 2024 from about 2 billion gallons, Bunge Ltd Chief Executive Greg Heckman said on Tuesday. The agricultural commodities trader has not altered its own capacity plans due to a U.S....
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
Weird weather hit cattle ranchers and citrus growers in 2022. Why it likely will get worse.
Drought imperils Texas farmers' ability to breed cattle. Hurricanes threaten Florida's iconic citrus. Experts tie the troubles to climate change.
BioConsortia Unveils Broadened Nematicide Seed Treatment Pipeline
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- BioConsortia Inc. announced today its 2022 field trial results for the company’s nematicide seed treatment products. This advances two new nematicides leads into the development pipeline, bringing the number of products in mid- to late-stage development as nematicides applied as seed treatments to five. The data demonstrate BioConsortia’s R&D platform consistently delivers a robust group of microbial product leads that increase yields in a variety of crops including vegetables, wheat, corn and soybeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005623/en/ BioConsortia, Inc. introduces five new microbial-based nematicides for seed treatments. Photo shows testing of new microbial products in various soil samples at BioConsortia headquarters in Davis, California. (Photo: BioConsortia, Inc.)
beefmagazine.com
USDA moves forward with Cattle Contract Library
Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published for public inspection a final rule in the Federal Register to secure the contract information needed to populate a Cattle Contracts Library. The official publication of the final rule is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with full implementation of the rule planned for Jan. 6, 2023. The final rule will require packers that slaughtered an average of not less than five percent of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years to submit contractual information for the purchase of cattle.
swineweb.com
New Report Shows Rural Veterinary Shortages Create Risks For U.S. Food System
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Agriculture Online
By the numbers: The state of the world’s soil in 2022
For this year’s world soil day, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reminded us that 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils. In other words, ultra-processed meat alternatives made with pea protein need the soil’s nutrients as much as a head of lettuce does.
generalaviationnews.com
USDA to update Wildlife Services fleet with CubCrafters XCub
CubCrafters, a Yakima, Washington-based manufacturer of Light-Sport, experimental, and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, reports the company’s flagship certified CC19 XCub was recently selected by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to the federal...
Livestock farmers push for immigration bill
Livestock farmers are pushing for the Senate to deliver a long-awaited immigration bill over the lame-duck session to modernize the agricultural visa system. The Senate is poised to consider at least one immigration-related bill between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and there are two House-passed bills that could get a vote. Democratic...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
Phys.org
How pastoral farming can help to avoid a biodiversity crisis
The world is losing its biodiversity. An estimated 41,000 animal species are now threatened with extinction. World leaders will convene at the UN COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal this month to discuss ways of reversing this decline. Participants are expected to adopt a global framework that sets out measures to...
agritechtomorrow.com
A Pivotal Point for Remote Irrigation Control
The invention of center-pivot irrigation in the 1940s turned the High Plains — previously decimated by drought cycles and crop failures culminating in the catastrophic Dust Bowl of the 1930s — into one of the most agriculturally productive regions in the world. Center-pivot irrigation systems are still widely used because — at the enterprise level — they improve operational efficiencies and increase yields. Compared with previous irrigation methods, pivot systems have been a primary driver of water conservation in irrigated agriculture. However, with the technology available now, they can perform even better – benefiting farmers as well as the planet.
Comments / 0