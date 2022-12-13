ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

solarindustrymag.com

DOE Gets Behind Agrivoltaics

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia that will provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics – the co-location of agricultural production and solar...
IOWA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science

Hate mealy apples and soggy french fries? Science can help. Restaurants, grocers, farmers and food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste. Some are testing spray-on peels or chemically enhanced sachets that can slow the ripening process in fruit. Others are developing...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

How corn fuels the U.S. economy

There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022

Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
The Associated Press

BioConsortia Unveils Broadened Nematicide Seed Treatment Pipeline

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- BioConsortia Inc. announced today its 2022 field trial results for the company’s nematicide seed treatment products. This advances two new nematicides leads into the development pipeline, bringing the number of products in mid- to late-stage development as nematicides applied as seed treatments to five. The data demonstrate BioConsortia’s R&D platform consistently delivers a robust group of microbial product leads that increase yields in a variety of crops including vegetables, wheat, corn and soybeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005623/en/ BioConsortia, Inc. introduces five new microbial-based nematicides for seed treatments. Photo shows testing of new microbial products in various soil samples at BioConsortia headquarters in Davis, California. (Photo: BioConsortia, Inc.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
beefmagazine.com

USDA moves forward with Cattle Contract Library

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published for public inspection a final rule in the Federal Register to secure the contract information needed to populate a Cattle Contracts Library. The official publication of the final rule is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with full implementation of the rule planned for Jan. 6, 2023. The final rule will require packers that slaughtered an average of not less than five percent of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years to submit contractual information for the purchase of cattle.
swineweb.com

New Report Shows Rural Veterinary Shortages Create Risks For U.S. Food System

The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Agriculture Online

By the numbers: The state of the world’s soil in 2022

For this year’s world soil day, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reminded us that 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils. In other words, ultra-processed meat alternatives made with pea protein need the soil’s nutrients as much as a head of lettuce does.
IOWA STATE
generalaviationnews.com

USDA to update Wildlife Services fleet with CubCrafters XCub

CubCrafters, a Yakima, Washington-based manufacturer of Light-Sport, experimental, and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, reports the company’s flagship certified CC19 XCub was recently selected by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to the federal...
The Hill

Livestock farmers push for immigration bill

Livestock farmers are pushing for the Senate to deliver a long-awaited immigration bill over the lame-duck session to modernize the agricultural visa system. The Senate is poised to consider at least one immigration-related bill between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and there are two House-passed bills that could get a vote. Democratic...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana

If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
INDIANA STATE
Phys.org

How pastoral farming can help to avoid a biodiversity crisis

The world is losing its biodiversity. An estimated 41,000 animal species are now threatened with extinction. World leaders will convene at the UN COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal this month to discuss ways of reversing this decline. Participants are expected to adopt a global framework that sets out measures to...
agritechtomorrow.com

A Pivotal Point for Remote Irrigation Control

The invention of center-pivot irrigation in the 1940s turned the High Plains — previously decimated by drought cycles and crop failures culminating in the catastrophic Dust Bowl of the 1930s — into one of the most agriculturally productive regions in the world. Center-pivot irrigation systems are still widely used because — at the enterprise level — they improve operational efficiencies and increase yields. Compared with previous irrigation methods, pivot systems have been a primary driver of water conservation in irrigated agriculture. However, with the technology available now, they can perform even better – benefiting farmers as well as the planet.
FLORIDA STATE

