Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow UpCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Citizen Online
OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School
OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City overcharging for golf cart licenses; Ga. law requires refunds
Peachtree City is charging its residents more than the state law allows for golf cart registration. The Official Code of Georgia Annotated (OCGA), Section 40-6-331(b) was amended in 2014 and specified a registration period. It states, “… a local authority may, by ordinance, require the local registration and licensing of PTVs operated within its boundaries at least once every five years for a fee not to exceed $15.00.”
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
claytoncrescent.org
Pullar off county elections board
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted last Tuesday not to reappoint Democratic strategist Pat Pullar to the Board of Elections and Registration, opting instead to name Forest Park resident Arvis Walker to the position. Walker was nominated by BOC District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson. Each commissioner gets to appoint...
Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision
Johns Creek has approved a luxury mixed-use development intended to be the bedrock of the city’s 192-acre Town Center....
luxury-houses.net
Private Retreat with Opulence and Elegance in Braselton, GA Hits Market for $2.498M
The Estate in Braselton is a luxurious home having all amenities, exquisite European style pool and commanding view of both signature 6th hole of the Legends Golf Course now available for sale. This home located at 5153 Legends Dr, Braselton, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Harrison – Sun Realty Group LLC (770-318-7973) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Braselton.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
Owner speaks out after discovering popular Roswell restaurants haven't had health inspection in 2+ years
ROSWELL, Ga. — A restaurant owner is raising the alarm after realizing his establishment has not had a health inspection in a year-and-a-half. And it’s not just one location. The Fulton County Public Health website shows many popular food spots along Canton Street in Roswell have not been...
Georgia woman hit by off-duty Floyd County deputy in parking lot, GSP says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol, a woman was hit while walking across a parking lot by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee. GSP said Rose Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass at the time of the crash.
The Citizen Online
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
wbhfradio.org
Cartersville Woman Arrested for High Speed Chase into Kingston
An 18-year-old Cartersville woman is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday night at 11 p.m. According to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office reports, a deputy traveling on highway 293 at Hamilton crossing witnessed a Dodge Charger accelerate at high rates of speed through the BP Gas Station parking lot and onto Hamilton Crossing Road. The vehicle reportedly continued onto Fire Tower Road at high rates of speed, then onto Highway 293 without stopping at the stop sign. The vehicle allegedly traveled at 120 miles per hour, using both lanes to make turns. Other deputies joined the chase and lost sight of the car as it traveled onto several streets. The vehicle was eventually located at 143 East Howard Street. Deputies say the car was empty but hot to the touch. They also noticed front-end damage to the vehicle.
Henry County Daily Herald
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
List: Holiday sweets and treats to check out this season
MACON, Ga. — Here is a look at some local and national holiday sweets and treats that you can find in Central Georgia. Z beans Coffee has several locations around central Georgia, including ones in Macon, Warner Robins, Atlanta, and more. They are rolling out their holiday drink menu,...
WRDW-TV
Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
