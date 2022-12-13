ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

The Citizen Online

OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School

OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City overcharging for golf cart licenses; Ga. law requires refunds

Peachtree City is charging its residents more than the state law allows for golf cart registration. The Official Code of Georgia Annotated (OCGA), Section 40-6-331(b) was amended in 2014 and specified a registration period. It states, “… a local authority may, by ordinance, require the local registration and licensing of PTVs operated within its boundaries at least once every five years for a fee not to exceed $15.00.”
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Pullar off county elections board

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted last Tuesday not to reappoint Democratic strategist Pat Pullar to the Board of Elections and Registration, opting instead to name Forest Park resident Arvis Walker to the position. Walker was nominated by BOC District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson. Each commissioner gets to appoint...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Private Retreat with Opulence and Elegance in Braselton, GA Hits Market for $2.498M

The Estate in Braselton is a luxurious home having all amenities, exquisite European style pool and commanding view of both signature 6th hole of the Legends Golf Course now available for sale. This home located at 5153 Legends Dr, Braselton, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Harrison – Sun Realty Group LLC (770-318-7973) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Braselton.
BRASELTON, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Cartersville Woman Arrested for High Speed Chase into Kingston

An 18-year-old Cartersville woman is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday night at 11 p.m. According to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office reports, a deputy traveling on highway 293 at Hamilton crossing witnessed a Dodge Charger accelerate at high rates of speed through the BP Gas Station parking lot and onto Hamilton Crossing Road. The vehicle reportedly continued onto Fire Tower Road at high rates of speed, then onto Highway 293 without stopping at the stop sign. The vehicle allegedly traveled at 120 miles per hour, using both lanes to make turns. Other deputies joined the chase and lost sight of the car as it traveled onto several streets. The vehicle was eventually located at 143 East Howard Street. Deputies say the car was empty but hot to the touch. They also noticed front-end damage to the vehicle.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
13WMAZ

List: Holiday sweets and treats to check out this season

MACON, Ga. — Here is a look at some local and national holiday sweets and treats that you can find in Central Georgia. Z beans Coffee has several locations around central Georgia, including ones in Macon, Warner Robins, Atlanta, and more. They are rolling out their holiday drink menu,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA

