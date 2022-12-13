An 18-year-old Cartersville woman is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday night at 11 p.m. According to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office reports, a deputy traveling on highway 293 at Hamilton crossing witnessed a Dodge Charger accelerate at high rates of speed through the BP Gas Station parking lot and onto Hamilton Crossing Road. The vehicle reportedly continued onto Fire Tower Road at high rates of speed, then onto Highway 293 without stopping at the stop sign. The vehicle allegedly traveled at 120 miles per hour, using both lanes to make turns. Other deputies joined the chase and lost sight of the car as it traveled onto several streets. The vehicle was eventually located at 143 East Howard Street. Deputies say the car was empty but hot to the touch. They also noticed front-end damage to the vehicle.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO