neurologylive.com
Therapeutic Potential of ALZ-801 in High-Risk Alzheimer Disease: Susan Abushakra, MD
The chief medical officer of Alzheon provided perspective on new phase 2 findings assessing the investigational agent ALZ-801 in patients with early Alzheimer disease and a genetic predisposition. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "The other exciting thing is that these effects on imaging and cognitive outcomes look...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
neurologylive.com
Managing Chronic Migraine Through Treatment and Lifestyle Decisions: Dolores Santamaria, MD
The director of the Headache Center at Allegheny Health Network provided perspective on whether focusing in on medications or lifestyle choices has better impacts on improving chronic migraine. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "It’s really important to understand the multidisciplinary approach. It’s not just one shot, come...
neurologylive.com
Integrating Machine Learning, Digital Platforms to Alzheimer Trials: David Bates, PhD
The chief executive officer and co-founder of Linus Health discussed screening tools for early cognitive decline and overcoming the complexities with using new-age technology. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "It’s those little things like latencies, initiation speed, termination speed ratios, like stroke length, thinking, time processing, time...
MedicalXpress
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
neurologylive.com
Episode 79: A New Monoclonal for Alzheimer Disease
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN. [LISTEN TIME: 21 minutes]. Episode 79 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service. The...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Healthline
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
neurologylive.com
The Relationship Between Sleep Disorders, Pediatric Epilepsy, and AntiSeizure Medications: Sanjeev Kothare, MD
The division director of pediatric neurology, and director of the pediatric sleep program at Cohen Children's Medical Center of Northwell Health, spoke about the association between sleep disorders and pediatric epilepsy at the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “I think people are slowly...
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
physiciansweekly.com
Outcomes of Kidney and Dapagliflozin in Heart Faliure Patients with Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction
In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
hcplive.com
Study Suggests Vitiligo Induced by Damage-Associated Molecular Patterns from Oxidative Stress
In a recent study, DAMPs were found to play a major role in deteriorating vitiligo conditions by initiating host defenses against signals of danger. New research suggests that oxidative stress may help to induce vitiligo, and that damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) levels in both serum and skin may be used as biomarkers to indicate activity and prognosis of vitiligo.
neurologylive.com
Future Implications of New Framework to Characterize Multiple Sclerosis: Ruth Ann Marrie, MD, PhD, FRCPC
The professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba detailed the implications of a new paper suggesting changes to the characterization of MS phenotypes and how it might impact previously approved therapies. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "If we talk about changing a classification that is familiar...
ahajournals.org
Hypertension Impacts Peripheral Blood Leukocyte Composition
The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors nor the American Heart Association. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 55. Correspondence to: Lucas A. Salas, Department of Epidemiology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Dartmouth Cancer Center, Lebanon, NH, Email lucas.a.[email protected]edu. Correspondence...
docwirenews.com
Sickle Cell Trait Associated With Adverse Outcomes Following COVID-19
Some demographic and preexisting medical conditions are associated with adverse outcomes in COVID-19, including chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease (SCD). SCD has two copies of hemoglobin beta sickle alleles (rs334-T). Sickle cell trait (SCT) has one rs334-T and one wild-type allele; SCT affects more than 3 million people in the United States and 300 million people worldwide. Largely considered a benign condition, there are associations between SCT and increased risk for adverse outcomes including chronic kidney disease.
