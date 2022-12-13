The Heritage Community Clinic will hold its first community food pantry at 16 West Green Drive in Athens on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. As the holidays approach, the Heritage Community Clinic and the Southeast Ohio Food Bank will distribute food to ensure that those in need — especially children who rely on school lunch plans — do not go hungry over winter break. Staff, students and volunteers from Community Health Programs will be assisting with the event. Participants must meet eligibility guidelines, including that they must meet 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines based on household size.

ATHENS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO