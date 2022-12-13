Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
College of Business partners with Australian university to launch sport management double-degree program
Ohio University has launched a new dual-degree program for the Bachelor of Business in Sport Management from Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, and Bachelor of Sport Management from OHIO’s College of Business. Officials from the two universities held a signing ceremony in Melbourne Dec. 6, marking the beginning of...
ohio.edu
Ohio University launches OHIO Regional Advantage Awards program for Fall 2023
Ohio University is launching a new set of renewable scholarships and awards to recognize outstanding achievement within the regional communities for first-year, full-time degree-seeking fall 2023 students at one of OHIO’s five regional campuses. Application fees for regional campus locations will be waived through January 2023. “Ohio University is...
ohio.edu
Mark J. Heil named vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer at Ohio University
Ohio University President Hugh Sherman has announced that Mark J. Heil has been named as Ohio University’s vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. Heil has served as interim vice president for finance and administration at OHIO since August 2022. Previously, he served as Vice President...
ohio.edu
MLK Jr. Celebration Committee announces annual brunch speaker
Ohio University’s annual brunch celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Baker University Center Ballroom. The event is hosted by the Division of Diversity and Inclusion. Each year, the...
ohio.edu
Ohio University selected by Amazon to serve as Education Partner for Career Choice Program
Ohio University announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program and will provide Amazon’s hourly employees with access to a robust selection of associate and bachelor degree programs on the University’s Athens Campus, regional campuses and OHIO Online. “We are pleased...
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
WSAZ
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces training requirements that would arm certain school staff members
OHIO (WSAZ) - What’s supposed to be a safe place for students to learn has been the scene of tragedy for schools across the country. The topic of whether or not to arm teachers has been on the table, with a number of states already providing the opportunity. In...
ohio.edu
OHIO alumna's generosity transforms the lives of shelter dogs - and Bobcats, too
Tina Skestos is no stranger to blazing trails. The two-time Bobcat was the first woman to graduate from Ohio University’s Master of Sports Administration program – the world’s oldest and currently the world’s best – and today, she and her husband operate a dog veterinary and resource network unlike any other in the U.S.
ohio.edu
Heritage Community Clinic to hold food pantry on Dec. 18
The Heritage Community Clinic will hold its first community food pantry at 16 West Green Drive in Athens on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. As the holidays approach, the Heritage Community Clinic and the Southeast Ohio Food Bank will distribute food to ensure that those in need — especially children who rely on school lunch plans — do not go hungry over winter break. Staff, students and volunteers from Community Health Programs will be assisting with the event. Participants must meet eligibility guidelines, including that they must meet 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines based on household size.
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
WTAP
Gallia man indicted on charge of shooting his own brother
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of shooting his own brother has been indicted on a murder charge in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Bobby Coon has been indicted on murder. The charge carries a gun specification. The criminal complaint filed with the court...
WTAP
Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument
GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
WTAP
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are releasing new information in the search for a missing woman in Wood County. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing to the Parkersburg Police Department on Monday. Her family says they have not heard from her since earlier in December. Police Chief Matt Board says his...
