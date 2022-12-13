ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Ohio University launches OHIO Regional Advantage Awards program for Fall 2023

Ohio University is launching a new set of renewable scholarships and awards to recognize outstanding achievement within the regional communities for first-year, full-time degree-seeking fall 2023 students at one of OHIO’s five regional campuses. Application fees for regional campus locations will be waived through January 2023. “Ohio University is...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

MLK Jr. Celebration Committee announces annual brunch speaker

Ohio University’s annual brunch celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Baker University Center Ballroom. The event is hosted by the Division of Diversity and Inclusion. Each year, the...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO alumna's generosity transforms the lives of shelter dogs - and Bobcats, too

Tina Skestos is no stranger to blazing trails. The two-time Bobcat was the first woman to graduate from Ohio University’s Master of Sports Administration program – the world’s oldest and currently the world’s best – and today, she and her husband operate a dog veterinary and resource network unlike any other in the U.S.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Heritage Community Clinic to hold food pantry on Dec. 18

The Heritage Community Clinic will hold its first community food pantry at 16 West Green Drive in Athens on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. As the holidays approach, the Heritage Community Clinic and the Southeast Ohio Food Bank will distribute food to ensure that those in need — especially children who rely on school lunch plans — do not go hungry over winter break. Staff, students and volunteers from Community Health Programs will be assisting with the event. Participants must meet eligibility guidelines, including that they must meet 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines based on household size.
ATHENS, OH
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton may get sports complex

Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Gallia man indicted on charge of shooting his own brother

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of shooting his own brother has been indicted on a murder charge in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Bobby Coon has been indicted on murder. The charge carries a gun specification. The criminal complaint filed with the court...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument

GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are releasing new information in the search for a missing woman in Wood County. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing to the Parkersburg Police Department on Monday. Her family says they have not heard from her since earlier in December. Police Chief Matt Board says his...
PARKERSBURG, WV

