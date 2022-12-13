Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Related
KSDK
Holiday Entertaining Tips with Josh McBride
ST. LOUIS — The holidays are upon us and with the holidays comes holiday entertaining. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us to share some tips on how to successfully entertain this season. Make sure you follow Josh, @JoshyMcB for his annual 14 Day...
KSDK
Vantage Credit Union’s best kept secret
ST. LOUIS — When it comes to finding a place to call home, most people assume their only option is to save thousands of dollars for a down payment, but Vantage Credit Union has a secret. Vantage Credit Union has created a home loan program exclusively for actively employed...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
New indoor slide park opens in Chesterfield
Many families packed the new indoor slide park in Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Local firm hopes to buy AT&T tower, and how it plans to handle parking
ST. LOUIS — The local developer planning a $300 million mixed-use redevelopment of the AT&T tower is the sole developer behind the project and hopes to buy the building from the current owner. St. Louis-based developer Advantes Development Group hopes to convert the vacant 44-story downtown skyscraper at 909...
GPS tracker helps owner catch St. Louis truck thieves
A man’s stolen truck is recovered after he used a GPS tracker to find it.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Jewelry from Forai St. Louis
Gifts from Forai have both style and impact. The local non-profit works with refugee and immigrant women to create quality, handmade jewelry.
Will New Airport Terminal Be A Win For St. Louis Area?
The Executive Director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge recently sat down with St. Louis Post-Dispatch Publisher Ian Case to discuss the future of Lambert Field and air travel in the St. Louis area. Their video interview on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch website sheds some light on the future of commercial aviation in the St. Louis area.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Missouri
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken opened its newest Missouri location in St. Louis.
Puttshack, tech-infused mini golf site, opens next week in St. Louis
Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf venue, opens next week at City Foundry STL. The grand opening is set for Monday, Dec. 19.
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
KSDK
Holiday Gifts Ideas with Josh McBride
ST. LOUIS — Have you done your shopping yet?. Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride shared some great ideas on what to get and give this holiday season. Make sure you follow Josh, @JoshyMcB for his annual 12 Day holiday giveaway contest on Instagram. You must be following to enter & win.
KMOV
Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments. “This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going...
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
KSDK
Dazzling holiday light display at Anheuser-Busch
ST. LOUIS — We are just nine days away from Christmas and families are making their rounds to see the dazzling light displays. One of the time-honored traditions is put on by Anheuser-Busch. The beautiful Clydesdales walk proudly down Pestalozzi for the nightly Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights display. "You can...
St. Louis Artist Raises Hell About Book Bans With New Mural
David Ruggeri's mural will cover one of Dunaway Books' walls on South Grand
KSDK
St. Louis among jurisdictions considering recreational marijuana sales tax
St. Louis leaders canceled a meeting on a proposed tax. Other cities are also considering an additional tax on recreational marijuana.
townandstyle.com
Senior Services & Amenities: 12.14.22
Independent living at Aberdeen Heights is all about having the freedom to choose. Start the next chapter of your life by discovering something new. Take part in a lively discussion with friends over a scrumptious meal, or simply take time to relax with a good book in. our library. 505...
First Look: Wright's Tavern in Clayton Celebrates Steakhouse Classics
Industry veterans Matt McGuire and Cary McDowell created the restaurant they longed to dine at
Comments / 0