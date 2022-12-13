ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BHG

This Rental Feels Like Home for the Holidays Thanks to Clever DIY Solutions

Chelsea Coulston is no stranger to change. “My husband, Matt, is in the Navy, so we move quite often,” she says. “In fact, we have moved 10 times in the last 15 years, crisscrossing the country.” But the design-loving mom has never let the reality of living in a rental keep her from making each place feel like her family’s forever home.
KSDK

Holiday gift ideas on a budget with online retailer Zulily

With ongoing inflation, these days, we all want to capture the best deals. New research from online retailer Zulily shows that inflation has impacted 92% of household budgets, but moms really want to celebrate the holidays with must-have gifts under the tree. Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman shared some great...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” Gives a ‘90s Living Room a Timeless Makeover

Although Stacey and Karen McGhee had planned to remodel their Arkansas home several years ago, life prevented them from being able to do so. Now, after living in the 1,500 sq. ft. home for 17 years, the couple is finally able to tackle a renovation. In the latest episode of “Fixer to Fabulous,” the McGhees called on Dave and Jenny Marrs to help them bring their home into the 21st century.
ARKANSAS STATE
midwesthome.com

2022 National Kitchen & Bath Design Awards

Transforming a condo’s original builder-grade kitchen into a storage-rich, statement-making space meant working with existing utilities, including the island’s plumbing wall. A new two-tier island with an intriguing profile kept the layout open, while partially screening views to the kitchen; a mitered Dekton top, featuring white and brown veining on a black background, complements the tall Fenix Nero Ingo cabinets behind. Walnut cabinet doors and drawer-fronts deepen the aesthetic with a mix of contemporary and traditional styles. Deep tip-up cabinets bridge the wall cabinets and frame the cooktop wall. Drawers in the base cabinets feature a black channel for a hardware-free design that integrates the kitchen’s dark elements.

