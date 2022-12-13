Read full article on original website
KSDK
Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up brings the spirits this holiday season
You’re never too old to get into the holiday spirit but there is an age limit on enjoying these holiday spirits. Planter's House: Home to Santa's vacation getaway!
KSDK
Always Unique, Always Affordable: Holiday shopping at Décor Interiors and Jewelry
"Rare and intriguing are words. It's not easy to do, but that really does define my inventory," says Joe Fredlich, owner of Décor Interiors and Jewelry.
BHG
This Rental Feels Like Home for the Holidays Thanks to Clever DIY Solutions
Chelsea Coulston is no stranger to change. “My husband, Matt, is in the Navy, so we move quite often,” she says. “In fact, we have moved 10 times in the last 15 years, crisscrossing the country.” But the design-loving mom has never let the reality of living in a rental keep her from making each place feel like her family’s forever home.
KSDK
Holiday gift ideas on a budget with online retailer Zulily
With ongoing inflation, these days, we all want to capture the best deals. New research from online retailer Zulily shows that inflation has impacted 92% of household budgets, but moms really want to celebrate the holidays with must-have gifts under the tree. Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman shared some great...
6 places to buy a rug online, from vintage styles to washable options
Area rugs protect floors and can add personality to a space and make it feel more like home. These are the best places to buy area rugs online.
Brace yourself: Weirdcore and mushroom decor are coming, according to Pinterest
We have thoughts on these 2023 design trend predictions
9 clever picks that will bring the vibe of a garden into your home
Green thumb or not, creating a small indoor garden is super easy to do and sure to brighten up your space
HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Best Tips For Making Decisions During Your Renovation
Indecision can get the best of us -- especially when it comes to your home. Here are Jasmine Roth's tips for making decisions during a renovation.
Before and After: HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” Gives a ‘90s Living Room a Timeless Makeover
Although Stacey and Karen McGhee had planned to remodel their Arkansas home several years ago, life prevented them from being able to do so. Now, after living in the 1,500 sq. ft. home for 17 years, the couple is finally able to tackle a renovation. In the latest episode of “Fixer to Fabulous,” the McGhees called on Dave and Jenny Marrs to help them bring their home into the 21st century.
midwesthome.com
2022 National Kitchen & Bath Design Awards
Transforming a condo’s original builder-grade kitchen into a storage-rich, statement-making space meant working with existing utilities, including the island’s plumbing wall. A new two-tier island with an intriguing profile kept the layout open, while partially screening views to the kitchen; a mitered Dekton top, featuring white and brown veining on a black background, complements the tall Fenix Nero Ingo cabinets behind. Walnut cabinet doors and drawer-fronts deepen the aesthetic with a mix of contemporary and traditional styles. Deep tip-up cabinets bridge the wall cabinets and frame the cooktop wall. Drawers in the base cabinets feature a black channel for a hardware-free design that integrates the kitchen’s dark elements.
