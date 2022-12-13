ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
The Independent

Two teens sent flying as bungee ride malfunctions at London’s Winter Wonderland

Two teenage boys had to be rescued from a slingshot ride at London’s Winter Wonderland after one of the bungee cords malfunctioned and sent them hurtling into a metal beam.Videos show the cord slipping on take-off and the green metal cage holding the riders being propelled diagonally instead of vertically.The cage collided with a supporting post and spun wildly, leaving the two boys suspended high above the ground.In footage of the incident posted on social media, other guests were heard gasping as the ride malfunctioned.Emergency services were called but before they arrived staff were able to reach the riders...
crimereads.com

The Best Historical Fiction of The Year: 2022

We’ve had real trouble this year narrowing down our lists, as is evidenced by yet another grouping of 15 instead of a top 10, but hey, it was a great year for subgenres, okay? 2022 was, in particular, an excellent year for new works set during three time periods: the 1920s, the early 1960s, and the long 19th century. Each has its own relevance for today—the 1920s, and for that matter the first half of the 19th century, both share uneasy parallels with today’s increase in activism and (in the case of the 1840s) barn-burning millenarianism. The 19th century has been called the era of the con artist, in which successive economic panics and booming fraud made swindlers into populist heroes, a tradition carried on by our recent non-tax-paying ex-president. Nativism, too, boomed in the 19th century and culminated in the immigration restrictions of the 1920s, providing eery hallmarks to measure today’s growing xenophobia against. The early 1960s, as a time period to find contemporarily fascinating, is no surprise: another era defined by battles over education, contraception, and voting rights.
CBS News

Christmas gift guide 2022: Best gifts for tween boys and girls they won't return

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Holiday shopping for tweens can be tough -- especially in the final weeks leading up to Christmas. However, these unique...

