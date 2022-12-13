In an endless sea of reissues from the world of early ambient music, Ernest Hood’s Neighborhoods remains a beacon of light shining through the fog. Layered with field recordings of children running and playing, the 1975 curio has a warm, friendly air; where other electronic music of the era often sought transcendence in the stars or on the spiritual plane, Ernest Hood found it at the candy shop down the street. Confined to a wheelchair after being stricken with polio in his late twenties, Hood turned to sound as his connection to the world, mixing stray recordings from around his home in Portland with lush zither and synthesizer compositions, creating a woozy and nostalgic ode to community in the process. Much as Brian Wilson imagined Smile as a “teenage symphony to God,” Neighborhoods found a flicker of the divine in the buzz of a bustling playground.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO