hypebeast.com
Look Inside Studio AFTER BACH's Debut Residential Project on Avenue Montaigne
Founded by Jessica Berguig and Francesco Balzano in 2020, Studio AFTER BACH is taking its refined design style to Paris for its debut residential project on Avenue Montaigne. The duo’s minimalistic language is transmitted across the two-story apartment, channeling heavenly energy and a timeless approach. In addition, the home takes inspiration from David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive, replicating a 1950s American household through a contemporary lens.
yankodesign.com
These eight conceptual chairs represent Hong Kong’s urban landscape and density
Italian designer Andrea Ponti created a collection of furniture designs called ‘Shadows in the Windows. Comprising of eight colorful and clean variations, the collection captures and represents Hong Kong’s urban landscape through two symbolic elements – a window, and a seat. The intriguing collection was displayed at Superstudio Più during Milan Design Week 2017.
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Artist Makes 3D Flower Bouquets Out of Paint and They’re Stunning
We can’t believe this is even real.
This London Flat Deftly Mixes Stripes, Patterns, and Color for a Bold But Cozy Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Clare O’Connell, Michael Harte, and Daniel Harte. Location: Northwest London, United Kingdom. Type of Home: First floor flat with converted attic...
yankodesign.com
This off-grid A-frame cabin in New Zealand is inspired by traditional Maori huts and the local coastal landscape
RTA Studio built a rustic A-frame cabin called the Dune Dormer on the beautiful Great Barrier Island in New Zealand. The cabin is heavily influenced by the traditional Pacific huts, and this is quite evident in the form it takes of a subtle gable roof hut, which creates a minimal impact on its surrounding landscape. Mimicking the traditional Maori huts, the Dune Dormer’s silhouette reminds you of a harbor standing upright on a dune, helping seafaring owners reach home.
Meze Audio Epoque headphones elevate flagship engineering with Art Noveau design
Limited-edition versions of Meze's Elite headphones honour an iconic art movement close to founder Antonio Meze's heart.
Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art
My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.
Back to the Woodlands
In an endless sea of reissues from the world of early ambient music, Ernest Hood’s Neighborhoods remains a beacon of light shining through the fog. Layered with field recordings of children running and playing, the 1975 curio has a warm, friendly air; where other electronic music of the era often sought transcendence in the stars or on the spiritual plane, Ernest Hood found it at the candy shop down the street. Confined to a wheelchair after being stricken with polio in his late twenties, Hood turned to sound as his connection to the world, mixing stray recordings from around his home in Portland with lush zither and synthesizer compositions, creating a woozy and nostalgic ode to community in the process. Much as Brian Wilson imagined Smile as a “teenage symphony to God,” Neighborhoods found a flicker of the divine in the buzz of a bustling playground.
Building Design & Construction
The Visual Contrast Evolution in Architecture
Visual contrast distinguishes elements of design. It is a prevalent consideration for architects as they envision their projects. While visual contrast is a basic principle of modern design, its use changes based on the movements of the industry. In recent years, visual contrast in residential architecture has relied on dramatic, high-contrast color combinations, such as white siding with black roofs and trim. Yet as the architectural market at large prepares for years ahead, the definition – and implementation – of visual contrast is gradually shifting.
