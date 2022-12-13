Read full article on original website
The adorable otter from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is named Lylla - and she's Rocket's one true love
We just met the MCU version of Lady Lylla - Rocket's soulmate from comic books
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar’ Producer Explains the Plan for the Franchise’s Many Sequels
James Cameron certainly understands how to toe the line between idealism and pragmatism when it comes to his Avatar franchise. Though the director says he has enough ideas to build out a total of 7 Avatar films, he’s also willing to let audience response to Avatar: The Way of Water inform his decision on the future of the franchise. Early word on the sequel, which opens in theaters across the globe on December 16th, indicates it might be another Cameron classic, giving Cameron the boost he needs to move ahead with the franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
Patrick Brice to Adapt ‘Party & Prey’ for Legendary and AfterShock Media
It looks like Legendary Entertainment is joining forces with Aftershock Media to devleop a feature film based on the graphic novel Party & Prey by Steve Orlando and Steve Foxe. Patrick Brice of Creep fame is already attached to adapt the film based on a script by Rob Forman. The graphic novel only released last year, which explores the story of Alan, who meets Scott at a nightclub, who he shares a strong chemistry with and ends up at his house. There, they both uncover each other’s dark secrets as they end up having a wild night together. Foxe had the following to share on the adaptation:
Collider
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
digitalspy.com
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Shazam’ Star Joins Disney+’s ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’
It looks like Disney+ has nabbed an up-and-coming star for its adaptation of the Spiderwick Chronicles. In a new report from Variety, they reveal that Shazam star Jack Dylan Grazer has joined the cast for the upcoming series. It seems he won’t be appearing personally though, as he’ll be voicing the character of Thimbletack, a boggart that lives withint he Spiderwick Estate’s walls. He described to be “hundreds of years old, Thimbletack is still a teenager amongst his kind, a mischief-maker with an explosive temper. He could be a great help to the Grace children…if only he could learn to control his own larger than life emotions.”
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: James Cameron Has an Epic Cut of ‘Avatar 3’ in the Can
How long can James Cameron make Avatar 3? If a new report is to be believed, the director’s latest attempt would keep audiences in their seats for quite some time. While speaking on this week’s episode of his industry insider series The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider dropped the wildly intriguing tidbit that Cameron recently handed in a cut of his untitled Na’vi threequel that spanned a whopping nine hours in length. If that wasn’t enough, the veteran filmmaker reportedly also wants to keep the cut and finish the entirety of it’s VFX before any effort is made to shorten it’s runtime in the editing room.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Said to Have a $205 Million Budget
As DC Studios continues to set its plan for the future of DC across all media, more reports continue to surface about the studio’s future and the upcoming DC titles releasing before then. One of those projects is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, is set to release next year and will see director James Wan return behind the camera. While the first film was a surprise hit for Warner Bros. and DC, earning over $1 billion at the box office, it looks like the sequel is having some issues behind the scenes.
Loki star teases season 2 will be bolder and more surreal than the first
Loki season 2 isn’t coming to Disney Plus until next summer, but there’s already plenty of buzz about it online. Marvel shared a teaser trailer for season 2 at D23 Expo, and we should see it soon. Moreover, the purported plot for Loki 2 might have leaked, giving us the broad strokes of the next massive multiverse story featuring the God of Mischief.
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon to Publish Crystal Dynamic’s Next ‘Tomb Raider’ Entry
While Crystal Dynamics has been busy with their first attempt at a Games-as-a-Service model in Marvel’s Avengers and joined the production of Perfect Dark‘s next entry. Now, they have finally confirmed that they are already working on the next entry to the popular and iconic Tomb Raider franchise. Yet, there seems to be a new publisher in town, as they’ve announced that Amazon Game Studios will be the one to release their next “multiplatform adventure.”
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Austin Butler Chasing Hot Marvel Studios Role
The breakout star of Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis is reportedly ready to flame on. Austin Butler, the 31-year-old actor who burst onto the film scene this year after nearly two decades of steady work on television, is supposedly putting himself in contention to play Johnny Storm in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four. The film is one of the most anticipated superhero projects currently in development, and there have been no shortage of rumors swirling around its potential cast. This information comes from a recent episode of Jeff Sneider‘s The Hot Mic, in which the industry insider dropped the possible bombshell that Butler had spoken to his representation and his agents were in the process of “putting him up for Human Torch.”
