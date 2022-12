From roping and riding to snapping a photo with CAM the Ram, CSU Day returns to the National Western Stock Show on Jan. 14 with plenty of fun for the whole family. From Ag Adventure to the opening of Hydro, the final jewel in the CSU Spur campus’s crown, Colorado State University’s impact will be seen all over the National Western Stock Show, being held Jan. 7-22 at the National Western Complex in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO