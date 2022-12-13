ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Daily Brief: Karen Bass’s Los Angeles; Editor’s Note: The Car Issue

By Harrison Walker
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 3 days ago

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Progress Made On Keystone Oil Spill Cleanup On Monday, Canada’s TC Energy Corp announced it has cleaned up roughly 2,600 barrels of oil following a 14,000 crude oil barrel spill in Kansas last Wednesday. It is one of the largest U.S. spills in decades though officials have not yet confirmed its cause. The statement came on the heels of a Monday meeting during which TC Energy and county officials discussed how to contain and clean the spill, which led to the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline. Officials have not yet confirmed a timetable for restarting the pipeline. [ Reuters ]

» Man Appears In Federal Court For Alleged Role In Pan Am Flight 103 Catastrophe The former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the explosive responsible for the 1988 Pan Am Flight catastrophe, killing all 259 passengersd and crew members, appeared in federal court on Monday. Charged with an act of international terrorism, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is the first of three Libyan intelligence officials to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution. The announcement of charges first came on December 21, 2020, the 32nd anniversary of the bombing. [ AP ]

» Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Wins $2 Million Settlement Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has agreed to a $2 million settlement with city officials following Taylor’s shooting in 2020. The decision follows a $12 million settlement reached between Taylor’s family and Louisville officials in 2020. Walker was present with Taylor on the night of her shooting when three police officers burst into Taylor’s apartment, executing a search justified with falsified evidence. Three officers involved in the raid are facing charges for violating Taylor’s civil rights. Other terms of the settlement include implementing city-wide police reform, including requiring all search warrants to be approved by a senior officer. [ BBC ]

» U.S. Expects Tuesday Announcement of Nuclear Fusion Milestone Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is expected to make an announcement Tuesday regarding a scientific breakthrough that could help turn nuclear fusion into a practical source of clean, inexpensive energy that doesn’t exacerbate global warming damage or create radioactive waste. While the development still faces many obstacles, researchers are noting the historic nature of discovering a fusion reaction that produces more energy than it takes in. [ Politico ]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Welcome to Karen Bass’s Los Angeles Cityside Column: The new mayor seemed delighted at her inauguration. As she attempts to lock arms with Angelenos, the real work begins » Golden Globe Nominations Are Announced After a Year’s Hiatus
The controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association claims all sorts of reforms, and NBC will broadcast the show on January 10, 2023 » L.A. Style Watch: The Best Outfits At ThriftCon Los Angeles We surveyed what people wore to the event upon its highly-anticipated arrival in DTLA over the weekend
» Mark Wahlberg’s Catholic Priest Boxer Pic Takes Brutal Box Office Beating Barely topping $100K this weekend, the Wahlberg-Gibson religious pugilist flick “Father Stu” was an epic bungle in the box office jungle » Ask Chris: What Happened to Santa Monica’s Hot Dog on a Stick? Plus, details on the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills sculpture garden and “Colonial Corners.” Email any of your burning questions about L.A. to askchris@lamag.com

____________________

ONE MORE THING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ijko8_0jhHrRMg00

Editor’s Note: Buckle Up and Start Your Engines

Like most people, I got my driver’s license in high school. But unlike most people, I didn’t drive again for the next 30 years.

I spent most of my adult life in New York City, where the only cars I rolled around in were bright yellow and had a ticking meter next to the driver. Occasionally, when I got lucky, I might get a ride in the back seat of a company town car or, even more occasionally and even more luckily, on the back of a Harley. But for the most part, like most New Yorkers, I got around by subway.

Then, a decade ago, I moved to L.A. and suddenly found myself sitting behind a steering wheel. At first, it was a little nerve-racking. To be honest, I was never a particularly good driver, even as a teenager—it was actually a small miracle that I passed my road test. My first car was an ancient, tanker-size Chevy gifted to me by my grandma. A year later, after driving it into the front window of a (closed) kosher deli, I decided I was done with cars. But, it turned out, they weren’t done with me.

[ FULL STORY ]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Daily Brief: Karen Bass’s Los Angeles; Editor’s Note: The Car Issue appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
RadarOnline

Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits

The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Five More Native Americans Who Shaped Culture

Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. Today, here are five more Natives of note who had a tremendous impact on culture in the United States.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sharpton says film debuts at ‘critical point’ in US politics

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton has been called a lot of names in his public life: a hustler, a racist, an opportunist, a fraud, a rat, a jester. He embraces at least one of the intended insults, a name often hurled by his critics on the right and the left: “Loudmouth.” That’s also the title of a two-hour documentary about the national civil rights leader debuting at theaters in 50 cities Friday.
ARTnews

Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival

LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Little America’ Season 2 On Apple TV+, With More Heartwarming Stories About The Immigrant Experience In America

After almost two years, Little America returns with more heartwarming stories about immigrant experiences in the U.S. The stories are based on real-life immigrant tales, and even if they’re fictionalized a bit, the stories are rooted in reality, which includes conflict and struggle. The second season continues the feelgood vibe that the first one established right before the pandemic hit.
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
412
Followers
443
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy