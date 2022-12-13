Read full article on original website
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
ABC 4
Spanish Fork family displaced by $60,000 property fire
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A family in Spanish Fork has been displaced after the power service to their home was damaged in a fire that ignited just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 15. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS believe the fire started in a carport between two properties...
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
utahstories.com
13 Utah Businesses to Shop for Unique Holiday Gifts
Many Utahns would like to support the local economy and at the same time, seek alternatives from big box stores to find meaningful gifts for their loved ones. Here is a roundup of 13 small businesses in Utah that you might consider shopping with this holiday season. We’re sure you’ll find something on this list for several of the local-loving Utahns in your life.
ksl.com
'We're not starting from scratch': Homeless providers discuss progress in addressing crisis
SALT LAKE CITY — In the past year, over 18,000 people have accessed services from a homeless services provider in Utah, according to the Coalition of Religious Communities. While many of those people accessing services received help intended to prevent homelessness, over 10,000 utilized emergency shelter services. "That's a...
Gephardt Daily
Family, friends remember skier who died at Solitude as full of love, adventure
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members and friends are sharing tributes to Devon O’Connell, the skier who lost his life in an accident at Solitude Mountain Resort. O’Connell, 37, was a Cottonwood Heights resident with a wife and daughter. He had gone...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of retail space.
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season
Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
kjzz.com
Mayor Erin Mendenhall authorizes demolition order for 4 properties in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday she's authorizing an emergency demolition order for four properties in downtown Salt Lake. All four of the properties are on Major Street in the Ballpark neighborhood. Two of the building have caught fire multiple time in the past month.
buildingsaltlake.com
City Council approves rezone of sleazy motel in Ballpark
The Salt Lake City Council cleared the way for the redevelopment of a rundown motel in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood on Tuesday, a move that will clear the way for a new mixed-use development. Council members agreed to rezone a collection of parcels from Commercial Corridor (CC) and residential...
kslnewsradio.com
Eight Utah residents indicted in $100 million online fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — This week a federal grand jury said that, for six years, multiple people in Utah were involved in a far-ranging online fraud scheme that netted them more than $100 million. Eight Utah residents were indicted in the District of Utah for their suspected participation in...
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
Wreckage of 120-year-old boat surfaces as Great Salt Lake shrinks
A boat that first set sail on the Great Salt Lake in 1902 recently was discovered as the lake shrinks to historic lows.
KSLTV
‘She’s worth it’: Parents of baby born without a voice make life-altering decisions
PROVO, Utah — Moments after baby Billie Mortimer was born at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in June, everyone in the delivery room knew something was wrong. “You expect the baby to cry when they come out and she didn’t at all,” said Benjamin Mortimer, Billie’s father. Doctors...
