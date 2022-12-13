ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, UT

Related
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Spanish Fork family displaced by $60,000 property fire

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A family in Spanish Fork has been displaced after the power service to their home was damaged in a fire that ignited just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 15. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS believe the fire started in a carport between two properties...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

13 Utah Businesses to Shop for Unique Holiday Gifts

Many Utahns would like to support the local economy and at the same time, seek alternatives from big box stores to find meaningful gifts for their loved ones. Here is a roundup of 13 small businesses in Utah that you might consider shopping with this holiday season. We’re sure you’ll find something on this list for several of the local-loving Utahns in your life.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season

Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

City Council approves rezone of sleazy motel in Ballpark

The Salt Lake City Council cleared the way for the redevelopment of a rundown motel in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood on Tuesday, a move that will clear the way for a new mixed-use development. Council members agreed to rezone a collection of parcels from Commercial Corridor (CC) and residential...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

