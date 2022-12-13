Read full article on original website
Medical Aid in Dying: Leaving the Choice to the Patient
Is precluding the option of MAID against a competent patient’s wishes an exercise of paternalistic control and decision-making for the patient?. This article is in response to the From Our Readers article, “Finding Meaning in Suffering: The Value of Helping Patients” by John R. Peteet, MD. While...
Finding Meaning in Suffering: The Value of Helping Patients
This doctor suggests helping patients find value in their lives rather than turning to medical aid in dying. This article is in response to the series, “The Case for Medical Aid in Dying” by Douglas W. Heinrichs, MD. Douglas W. Heinrichs, MD, builds his case for medical aid...
The Shining Light Series: Male Friendships and Male Mental Health
Most men want more friends—and it's affecting their mental health. How can clinicians help?. H. Steven Moffic, MD, stresses the importance of friendship, especially between men. He does this in honor of his best friend, Barry Marcus, MSW. To read more about friendship, see "Physicians and Friends Find Healing...
Eight Best Practices for Medical Malpractice Defense
The best way to prevent a malpractice lawsuit is to prepare for the likelihood of being sued, experts say. The more prepared a physician is, the better the chances of a successful outcome. Although no physician can manage all the possible risks that lead to malpractice lawsuits, we asked experts to share their best practices and tips.
Beyond Counting Sheep: Helping Patients With Insomnia
Many individuals do not get medical support for insomnia. Here's how you can help. Insomnia affects a large segment of the general population, but many individuals do not receive medical support for it, shared Paul Doghramji, MD, and Leslie Citrome, MD, MPH, in a recent PsychView custom video series. “Research...
Minimizing the Risk of Limited Patient Autonomy
Opposing MAID legislation: does it give undue power to the judicial system over patient autonomy?. This article is in response to the From Our Readers article, “Medical Aid in Dying: Not a Medical Choice, but a Personal One” by Susan Stefan, JD. I agree with Susan Stefan, JD,...
Bipartisan Legislation Seeks to Expand US Approach to Mental Health
Legislation includes a CDC community public health approach to build mental wellness and resilience. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) has recently endorsed bipartisan legislation introduced in the fall in the House by Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and in the Senate by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). The legislation seeks to reduce the current epidemic of mental and behavioral health problems and prevent future ones by using a public health approach to build population-level mental wellness and resilience for all types of toxic stress, including those generated by the climate emergency.
Music as a Key to Better Brain Health
Do you like listening to music? If so, what is on your playlists? In this installment of More Than Medicine, Harris A. Eyre, MD, PhD, shares that his genre or mood of choice varies with the situation. He mentions, for example, that he will often listen to upbeat music if he is feeling down or tired, and to more relaxing music if he is feeling anxious.
Drug Abuse Trends and Treatment Approaches for 2023
What are the most pertinent drug trends to be aware of in 2023?. Substance use disorders involve a wide range of substances and patterns of abuse. However, the abuse of opioid prescription drugs and the rise in overdose deaths it is causing, largely due to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, continues to be the biggest drug issue in America. Polysubstance abuse is also a concern.
Predicting Daytime Sleepiness & Fatigue Post-Stroke
Cognitive and psychiatric symptoms at 3 months post-stroke might predict daytime sleepiness and fatigue at 12 months. A recent study’s results indicate that self-reported cognitive and psychiatric symptoms 3 months post-stroke could be powerful predictors of increased post-stroke fatigue and daytime sleep at 12 months, which often impair patients' lives and rehabilitation.
