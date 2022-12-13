Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills 'Wait' to Sign?
Can there be Bills rewards with tossing the three-time Pro Bowler OBJ onto the field in the playoffs? Maybe. But including those of the Cowboys and Beckham, there may be other ideas.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission
Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
'Whatever Jerry Wants'? Cowboys' Jones: 'Aggressiveness Without Turnovers' (and OBJ)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants Dak Prescott and the offense to be aggressive but without the turnovers. Oh, and he's talking OBJ again, too.
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles Can Win the Super Bowl If They Do One Thing
The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-1 and are on track to finish 16-1 in the regular season. That’s great — but history has not been kind to regular-season champions. Trey Wingo looks at how the Eagles can truly solidify their Super Bowl run.
dallasexpress.com
XFL Announces Rule Changes for 2023
The XFL has announced various new rule changes ahead of the 2023 season. A number of the rules are modifications of existing NFL or college football rules, while some are entirely new and untested. VP of Rules Dean Blandino sat down with media members last week to detail how the...
FOX Sports
Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
WFAA
'It began to destroy me': Former Mavs draft pick Tyrell Terry retiring from basketball at age 22
DALLAS — Tyrell Terry, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, has announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 22, citing issues with mental health. In an Instagram post Thursday, Terry said he "experienced the darkest times of my life" due to the game. "Today...
dallasexpress.com
AT&T Stadium Getting $295M Renovation
Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will be undergoing renovations leading up to the 2026 World Cup, according to the Sports Business Journal and local media outlets. The 13-year-old stadium is expected to receive upgrades estimated at $295 million over the next two years. The injection of funds will help the venue better compete with newer stadiums, keep up with the latest technology, and remain in conversations to host major events like the World Cup, the Super Bowl, and others that may arise.
Comments / 0