Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
meigsindypress.com
Something new, but the same
The Meigs Independent Press is going through a change, the face you all know, Carrie, has taken a job at WTAP as assignment editor. With this change we knew that Meigs County would be without a reliable news source. So with that in mind the torch has been handed off to the guy behind the scenes. Brent Rose, Carrie’s husband. For several years now he has served more behind the scenes with drone footage, videography, reporting, and more.
Gov. Justice proclaims new extended half-day holidays
Public employees in West Virginia can now add a few more state holidays to their calendars.
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
Williamson Daily News
Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job
BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
wchstv.com
Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
WSAZ
15-year anniversary of Leah Hickman case observed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifteen years have gone by with no arrests in the Leah Hickman case. The Marshall student went missing Dec. 14, 2007. The Mason County native was living in an apartment on 8th Avenue in Huntington. A week after Hickman was reported missing, police found her body...
wymt.com
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
WSAZ
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
wklw.com
One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash
One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 12/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, arrested by Grayson PD, for failure to...
WDTV
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
'What if he's a pedophile?': Mom of missing teen believes she's with older man
Police in Adams County are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Aricca Heflin was last seen in West Union around noon on Sunday, police said.
Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
Comments / 0