Ashland, KY

WSAZ

Facing Hunger Food Bank sees big crowds at mobile distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of gathering, which means more mouths to feed. Facing Hunger Food Bank says they have been busier than they’ve been in years past as people get ready for the holidays. “We’re on-average doing about 1,500 families a week just with this...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout the Charleston-Huntington area this weekend. According to Oscar Mayer, the iconic 27-foot long vehicle has scheduled several local events throughout the area from Thursday, Dec. 15, to Sunday, Dec. 18. The “hotdoggers” who drive the Wienermobile say the community is welcome […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job

BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
RUTLAND, OH
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton may get sports complex

Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
wymt.com

EKY police department hires first ever woman officer

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Civil suits, Deeds and marriages for the weeks of 12/4-12/16

Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of Dec 12-15 21-C-00242 CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT ,LLC VS. BOWENS , JAMES. 22-C-00012 CREDIT CORP SOLUTIONS, INC. VS. NELSON, JESSICA. 22-C-00034 RESURGENT RECEIVABLES LLC VS. MAYNARD, KAYLA. (OTHER HEARING) 22-C-00038 CREDIT CORP SOLUTIONS, INC. VS. WEBB, MICHAEL. (OTHER HEARING) 22-C-00046 LVNV FUNDING LLC...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Missing teen found overnight

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

