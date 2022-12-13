Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Facing Hunger Food Bank sees big crowds at mobile distribution
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of gathering, which means more mouths to feed. Facing Hunger Food Bank says they have been busier than they’ve been in years past as people get ready for the holidays. “We’re on-average doing about 1,500 families a week just with this...
WSAZ
Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout the Charleston-Huntington area this weekend. According to Oscar Mayer, the iconic 27-foot long vehicle has scheduled several local events throughout the area from Thursday, Dec. 15, to Sunday, Dec. 18. The “hotdoggers” who drive the Wienermobile say the community is welcome […]
Williamson Daily News
Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job
BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
wchstv.com
Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
WSAZ
Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
WSAZ
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces training requirements that would arm certain school staff members
OHIO (WSAZ) - What’s supposed to be a safe place for students to learn has been the scene of tragedy for schools across the country. The topic of whether or not to arm teachers has been on the table, with a number of states already providing the opportunity. In...
wymt.com
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil suits, Deeds and marriages for the weeks of 12/4-12/16
Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of Dec 12-15 21-C-00242 CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT ,LLC VS. BOWENS , JAMES. 22-C-00012 CREDIT CORP SOLUTIONS, INC. VS. NELSON, JESSICA. 22-C-00034 RESURGENT RECEIVABLES LLC VS. MAYNARD, KAYLA. (OTHER HEARING) 22-C-00038 CREDIT CORP SOLUTIONS, INC. VS. WEBB, MICHAEL. (OTHER HEARING) 22-C-00046 LVNV FUNDING LLC...
Washington Examiner
Medical school in deep-red West Virginia pushes 'diversity goals' on students, documents show
EXCLUSIVE — The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in West Virginia is quite proud of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, according to internal documents reviewed by the Washington Examiner. The documents, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by the medical watchdog group Do...
1 person dead after house fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.) Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 63-year-old Sue Murdock died in the house fire. According to the sheriff, Murdock lived alone. UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a person died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road. UPDATE […]
WSAZ
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
