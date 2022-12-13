CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.

