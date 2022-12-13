Read full article on original website
Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday
Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.
Health fair aims to encourage families to get school age kids vaccinated
Pediatric vaccinations in Florida are at an all-time low. To combat that, the Orange County Department of Health is hosting a family health fair this weekend, encouraging more families to get school age kids required vaccinations. A Florida Department of Health report found only about 91 percent of kindergartners had...
