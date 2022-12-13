Read full article on original website
Suburban Chicago college football, spirit squad head to Maryland for championship Stagg Bowl game
Naperville's North Central College is gearing up to play in the NCAA Division III Championship, known as the Stagg Bowl, this Friday. The Cardinals will take on the Mount Union Purple Raiders from Ohio at the Navy Marine Corps Stadium.
NCAA quadruple-header coming to United Center for Legends of Basketball Showcase
The inaugural Legends of Basketball Showcase will give Chicago college basketball fans a look at some different teams this weekend, as well as some of the legends associated with their schools. The event will be held at the United Center.
saturdaytradition.com
Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge
Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
Night baseball plan for North Side park has fans, opponents
An effort to allow more children and teens to play in a baseball and softball program on Chicago’s North Side has both support and opposition.
AdWeek
Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
rejournals.com
Midwest Industrial Funds completes over 400,000 square feet of leases in the Fox Valley submarket
Midwest Industrial Funds announced over 400,000 square feet of recent leases at their speculative developments located in Chicago’s Fox Valley submarket. The lease deals highlight the continued strong tenant demand for industrial space throughout the submarket which is located 33 miles from downtown Chicago. Midwest Industrial has been the most active industrial developer in the Fox Valley over the last few years successfully developing and leasing five different spec buildings.
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Jane Byrne Interchange Project finally coming to an end — over budget and years behind schedule
CHICAGO — After nine years, the Jane Byrne Interchange Project is finally coming to an end. It’s expected to be completed within the week. The exact date and time is dependent on weather conditions, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday and hopes to have major lane closures lifted by […]
wjol.com
Manhattan Hires Nick Palmer as Village Administrator
The village of Manhattan has hired Nick Palmer as their new Village Administrator. Palmer had previously been the Chief of Staff for the Office of the Will County Board. He’ll take over from Marc Nelson who will continue to serve in that role until early January. When Palmer starts his new position Nelson will return to his role as Community Development Director.
ems1.com
Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool
CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor
Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Aldermen approve $8 million in TIF funding for new Chicago high school
The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb – as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday.Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing...
fox32chicago.com
Lawyer weighs in on city encrypting Chicago police radio transmissions
Our newsrooms monitor emergency scanner traffic to report everything from traffic congestion to developing threats to public safety. But now, things have changed.
thereporteronline.net
A series on Chicago’s Jewish restaurants
As Hanukkah celebrations get underway, Jewish restaurants across Chicagoland are ushering in this year’s Festival of Lights in ways as resilient as they are delicious. After all, the holiday is about standing the test of time. In 164 B.C., as the story goes, Judah Maccabee led a band of Jewish soldiers to victory over the Seleucid army and freed Jerusalem from captivity. After nearly 40 years, the city’s Holy Temple was back in the hands of Jews, but they could only find a small crue of oil to light its sacred candelabrum, a menorah, for one day.
oakpark.com
Village board: Too quick to congratulate itself
In our time of economic uncertainty, recession, and spiraling debt and pension costs, our village board has made the baffling decision to congratulate itself for 0% levy growth. That 0% is solely based upon one year’s expenditure of ARPA funds. During this budget session, we decided to only think...
Reporter banned by Lori Lightfoot slams new 'Orwellian' censorship: 'Chicagoans will die' from this
Chicago reporter William Kelly discussed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's move to restrict media and public access to 911 scanners on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday.
