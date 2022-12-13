Read full article on original website
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’
Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left
Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band. Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Luke Combs Releases Beautiful Acoustic Version Of Current Single, “Going, Going, Gone”
Luke Combs can SING. Not that it’s news to anyone, but his voice sounds absolutely incredible on the new acoustic version of “Going, Going, Gone.” His current single at country radio comes from his recent his third studio album Growin’ Up, as he sings about a former significant other, who no matter what he does, there’s simply no holding her down. Throughout the lyrics, he compares the girl to everything that goes away in the blink of an eye, from a southbound train, […] The post Luke Combs Releases Beautiful Acoustic Version Of Current Single, “Going, Going, Gone” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bad jokes for terrible festive video game crackers
Do you like really, really bad jokes? Boy, do I have a treat for you.
Guitar World Magazine
Stevie Ray Vaughan producer Richard Mullen: “When he played Voodoo Child live, he brought a life force to the song that no-one else could possibly do”
The late Richard Mullen was there as SRV became one of the greatest blues guitarists the world has ever seen. In this classic interview from 2003, he offers his perspective on a one-off talent. “If you go close enough to Stevie while he was doing his thing, it was almost...
'American Idol' alumni David Archuleta said that people walked out of his Christmas concert after he spoke about being queer
David Archuleta said that after he spoke about his queerness at a Christmas show, his manager received an email saying there were "upset patrons."
Tobey Maguire brings daughter Ruby, 16, to ‘Babylon’ premiere
Tobey Maguire made a rare red carpet appearance with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, on Thursday evening. The dad and daughter duo hit the premiere for his new film “Babylon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Maguire, 47, looked dapper for the event in a black suit, matching tie and white shirt. Meanwhile, Ruby dressed in cool black velvet dress, tights, lace-up boots, and a red leather coat with fur trim. The pair were both seen flashing smiles to the cameras as they posed together on the carpet. Ruby is one of two children that Maguire shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer...
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
How Wednesday's Music Supervisors Landed On The Cramps For That Viral Dance Scene
When Jenna Ortega stepped in front of the cameras to portray Wednesday Addams dancing amongst other students in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Wednesday," there's no way she nor producers could have known that she was also shooting a video that would go viral on social media, especially TikTok. The Gothic sequence, which Ortega choreographed herself over two sleepless nights prior, has been paired up with different songs, most notably Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," causing the pop-artist herself to react positively to this new social media connection to her own track (via Billboard). However, it was The Cramps' song, "Goo Goo Muck," that Music Supervisors landed on for the actual dance number.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022
I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
Leon Bridges Reveals Tours & Recording Studios Can Be ‘Kind of Gross’—Here’s How He Creates a ‘Good Vibe’
When Leon Bridges wrote the soulful, reflective song “River” eight years ago, he dreamt of making a career in music but never thought it would happen. Playing small-time gigs every Tuesday night at the Magnolia Motor Lounge in Forth Worth, Texas, he’d be lucky to get more than 20 people to his shows. Bridges grew up with very little and his parents separated when he was seven. He cleared tables at restaurants to support his family and lived with his mom at home. Then, after she lost her job in the medical field, he took up a second one washing...
guitar.com
Introducing… Horsegirl, the trio carving their own path through indie rock
Tipped as some of the best the 2020s has to offer when it comes to the noisy, shoegazey side of indie-rock, Horsegirl are often reviewed as this decade’s answer to 80s and 90s alt-rock. But when we catch up with guitarists Nora Cheng and Penelope Lowenstein it’s clear that they’re not making music just for the Gen-Xer who owns Goo on vinyl: far from it. “There’s something empowering about going to a rock show where everyone on the bill and in the crowd is under, like, 21,” Penelope says. “It feels like: this is music for us, made by us. We grew up all in the same city, making it for each other.”
soultracks.com
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
