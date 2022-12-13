Read full article on original website
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Buck cosponsors gun bill to create voluntary do-not-sell list
Should the federal government create a list so people can voluntarily agree to be blocked from buying guns? That's a bill the U.S. House of Representatives is debating — with support from a Colorado congressman.
Kansas, Missouri lawmakers speak out on Respect for Marriage Act before vote
Legislation that would codify protections for same-sex and interracial marriages is up for a final vote in the U.S. House as soon as Thursday.
Missouri senator hopes to add clarity to state’s abortion laws
A Missouri state senator has filed legislation he hopes will add clarity in the state’s abortion laws.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Washington Examiner
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Colorado company at center of Supreme Court case
The U.S. Supreme Court is once again weighing in on a case from Colorado, pitting the rights of business owners against LGBTQ+ rights. A Colorado website designer says that creating websites for same-sex weddings would go against her religious beliefs.Oral arguments took place Monday. Wearing a pink coat, Lorie Smith of Littleton emerged from the Supreme Court to cheers from her supporters.She told them, "My home state of Colorado made it clear I'm not welcome in that state and Colorado is trying to force me to create unique artwork to promote ideas in a system contrary to my faith in...
ACLU of Kansas hopes SCOTUS will revisit state’s congressional map
The fight over Kansas' newly redrawn congressional map could head to our nation's capital.
Ohio House passes bill to prohibit cities from stopping gun sales during riots
Republicans in the Ohio House passed a bill Thursday that will not allow local governments to close gun stores, stop processing background checks or confiscate firearms during riots or other states of emergency. "Senate Bill 185 will protect the rights of Ohioans to their firearms recognizing their natural right to protect themselves, recreate and feed their families under any declaration of emergency," Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, said. ...
Senate approves same-sex marriage bill after rejecting Lankford amendment
The U.S. Senate approved bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to protect same-sex marriage in federal law amid concerns that the Supreme Court could overturn its 2015 decision that recognized such unions as a constitutional right. The vote was 61-36, with 12 Republicans joining 49 Democrats. Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James...
KOCO
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to keep federal officials from confiscating guns
OKLAHOMA CITY — New bills were filed at the Oklahoma state Capitol to help ensure firearms are not unjustly confiscated by the federal government. State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed three different bills -- Senate bills 21, 22 and 23 -- to stop federal agents from potentially taking away Oklahomans' guns.
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok in Texas
Abbott directed state agency leaders to immediately ban its officers and employees from downloading the social media app.
White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding
WASHINGTON — Mayors from throughout the United States will sit down with senior Biden administration officials Friday for a half-day forum on how their cities can access resources within the COVID-19 aid bill, bipartisan infrastructure law and Democrats’ signature health care and climate change package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The meetings, which will […] The post White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Maryland governor bans use of TikTok by state agencies
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a ban on Chinese and Russian-influenced platforms like TikTok, that could open the state up to cybersecurity risks.
