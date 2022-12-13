ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case

The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado company at center of Supreme Court case

The U.S. Supreme Court is once again weighing in on a case from Colorado, pitting the rights of business owners against LGBTQ+ rights. A Colorado website designer says that creating websites for same-sex weddings would go against her religious beliefs.Oral arguments took place Monday. Wearing a pink coat, Lorie Smith of Littleton emerged from the Supreme Court to cheers from her supporters.She told them, "My home state of Colorado made it clear I'm not welcome in that state and Colorado is trying to force me to create unique artwork to promote ideas in a system contrary to my faith in...
COLORADO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio House passes bill to prohibit cities from stopping gun sales during riots

Republicans in the Ohio House passed a bill Thursday that will not allow local governments to close gun stores, stop processing background checks or confiscate firearms during riots or other states of emergency.  "Senate Bill 185 will protect the rights of Ohioans to their firearms recognizing their natural right to protect themselves, recreate and feed their families under any declaration of emergency," Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, said. ...
OHIO STATE
Daily Montanan

White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding

WASHINGTON — Mayors from throughout the United States will sit down with senior Biden administration officials Friday for a half-day forum on how their cities can access resources within the COVID-19 aid bill, bipartisan infrastructure law and Democrats’ signature health care and climate change package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The meetings, which will […] The post White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WASHINGTON, DC

