Jewellery shop manager, 23, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving after mother-of-one beautician was killed when Range Rover she was travelling in crashed on to tracks at Park Royal tube station

By Danya Bazaraa For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A jewellery shop manager has been charged with causing the death of a mother after the Range Rover she was travelling in hurtled through a barrier and crashed on to London tube tracks.

Yagmur Ozden, 33, was killed when the car she was a passenger in hit a Tesla parked in a dealership next to Park Royal Underground Station in the west of the capital, and ended up on the line.

The mother-of-one, who worked as a beautician, died from multiple traumatic injuries after being thrown from a Range Rover just before 4am on August 22.

A man in his 20s, who is believed to have been the driver, was left in a critical condition after the smash.

Rida Kazem, 23, was charged on Monday with three charges over the crash, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiyFd_0jhHg2Eh00
Rida Kazem, 23, was charged on Monday with three charges over the crash and is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court next month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVFuf_0jhHg2Eh00
Yagmur Ozden, a mother-of-one, died at the scene of the crash at Park Royal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xgy5u_0jhHg2Eh00
The Range Rover horror crash which saw the £120,000 car mangled on a London tube track (pictured, Park Royal)

The counts include causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample of blood.

He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court next month.

A man in his 50s, who had been with the parked Tesla near the A40, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWQ4z_0jhHg2Eh00
The 4x4 careered off the road, smashed into a Tesla charging station (pictured) and into a parked Tesla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WkKh_0jhHg2Eh00
Flowers were attached to the railings where the 4x4 Range Rover smashed through to eventually land on the tube tracks at Park Royal station

A spokesman for the Met Police said: 'A man has been charged after a woman died in a collision on the A40 in west London.

'Rida Kazem, 23, of Costons Avenue, Greenford, west London, was charged on Monday, December 12.

'The charge relates to a collision on the westbound A40 near to Park Royal Underground Station at 3:48am on Monday, August 22.

'A 33-year-old woman died at the scene. Her family have been informed of the charge and continue to be supported by officers.'

