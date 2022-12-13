ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston getting blown out by the Clippers at the Crypt

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics were supposed to right the ship against another West Coast team that had been struggling as of late after dropping a contest to the Golden State Warriors over the weekend. But instead, Boston found themselves the fulcrum for the Los Angeles Clippers to right their ship instead as Kawhi Leonard played his best game of the 2022-23 season against the Celtics Monday night.

More disconnected play and a lack of mobile, competent depth in the frontcourt with both Al Horford and Robert Williams III unavailable hinted Boston may yet need to bolster its frontcourt, as the Celtics struggled against a bigger Clips squad.

Let’s see what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about only the second time this season Boston has lost consecutive contests.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

