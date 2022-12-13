Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
The implications are huge for economies, fiscal and monetary policy, investors and savers everywhere.
U.S. grid-scale and residential energy storage hit installation records in Q3
Grid-scale or utility-scale storage has set another record quarter for deployment, installing 4.7 GWh in Q3, 2022, building on the previous record of 4.6 GWh set in Q1, 2021, reported Wood Mackenzie. This is enough battery storage to power 150,000 homes for a day. “Demand in the grid-scale and residential...
First Solar becomes third clean energy company to join S&P 500 Index
First Solar will join the S&P 500 Index of public companies and becomes the third clean energy systems manufacturer to join the prestigious index of large-cap companies. Fellow solar technology suppliers Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies are also on the S&P 500 Index. Inclusion in the S&P 500 index is...
DOE announces $750 million in funding to advance clean hydrogen technologies
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it intends to issue $750 million in funding from 2021’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help reduce the cost of clean hydrogen technologies. Produced with net-zero carbon emissions, clean hydrogen will be key in the emerging clean energy economy and will help...
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Biden administration releases plan for the scheduled lifting of Title 42 next week
The Department of Homeland Security's six-pillar plan for the scheduled end of Title 42 next week includes surging resources to the border, increasing processing efficiency, imposing consequences for unlawful entry, bolstering nonprofit capacity, targeting smugglers and working with international partners.
Biden falsely says he cut national debt by $1.7T — after increasing it $3.7T
WASHINGTON — President Biden wrongly claimed Tuesday that he lowered the national debt by $1.7 trillion — when in fact the debt grew by nearly $3.7 trillion during his first 23 months in office. Biden made the error while using the terms “deficit” and “debt” interchangeably during remarks touting the slight decline in the annual inflation rate to 7.1% in November. “We’ve done all of this while lowering the federal deficit in the two years we’ve been in office $1.7 trillion,” Biden said before incorrectly adding, “Let me say that again — $1.7 trillion we’ve lowered the federal debt.” The national debt was...
Tigo Energy acquires predictive data analytics company FSIGHT
Tigo Energy announced the acquisition of FSIGHT, an energy data analytics software company based in Hod Hasharon, Israel. With the acquisition, Tigo intends to add a prediction platform that provides actionable system performance data from the grid to the module level. Tigo Energy, founded in 2007, specializes in the development...
Gen Z Moving Back With Parents At Higher Rate Than Normal
Gen Z and young millennials are living at home with their parents in greater numbers than any generation in recent history. About 54% of Gen Z are choosing to live with their parents due to the current economic climate, according to the Harris Poll, which surveyed over 300 adults ages 18 to 25. A recent Pew Research Center study also found that one quarter of US adults ages 25 to 34 were living in a multigenerational family household in 2021, the New York Post reported.
Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring
The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more.
Energy Vault appointed Jan Kees van Gaalen as chief financial officer replacing interim chief financial officer, David Hitchcock, who will remain as an advisor to Energy Vault through December 31, 2022. Ascent Solar Technologies has hired Paul Warley Jr. as its next chief financial officer (CFO). Warley comes to Ascent...
NAHB: Builder price reductions and incentives aren’t like 2008
In November of 2022, 36% of single-family home builders reported reducing their prices, and 59% were offering special sales incentives. These percentages may seem relatively high—and in fact they have increased significantly since July of this year—but they are nowhere near as high as they were during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, the National Association of Home Builders reports.
Sunrise brief: New Mexico to require smart inverters
People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: Louisiana Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Louisiana has abundant crude oil and natural gas reserves and very little in the way of solar energy generation.
Judge pauses Biden's plans to end "Remain in Mexico" policy
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday put the Biden administration's attempt to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program on hold. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the White House's attempt to end the program while litigation continues. The big picture: The Trump administration implemented...
McDonald’s logistics group signs virtual PPA for renewable energy from Texas solar-plus-storage project
Can I get a large fries with those RECs? Today McDonald’s and a five-member restaurant group the North American Logistics Council (NALC) signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) to purchase renewable energy and REC certificates from a 189 MW Enel North America solar plus 88.2 MWh storage project in Texas.
