Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?
Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
Watch a Raven in Yellowstone National Park Mimic a Ringtone
If you watch this, I can almost guarantee that everyone near you will reach for their phone. It's a raven who was captured on video in Yellowstone National Park mimicking a smartphone ringtone. A visitor to Yellowstone National Park in October just shared this video with a brief backstory of...
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
Mind-Control Parasites Have Invaded Wyoming’s Yellowstone Wolves
A recent study by the University of Montana has taken a turn into the world of Science Fiction, suggesting that a parasite has invaded the wolves of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park...and is controlling their minds. It sounds like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or an episode of The X-Files. Well,...
All White Grizzly Bear Spotted Wandering Along In Canadian Rockies
That’s all I really have to say about this one. Grizzly bears are one of the most majestic animals in the world when they are completely average for their species. Their fur is an amazing brown and their size makes them just a gorgeous animal. These bears are at...
WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures
The ignorance of those tourists truly knows no bounds. You know who they are. The ones who think it’s fun to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon. Or ride a bike within feet of a raging geyser spewing boiling hot water in Yellowstone. The rules just don’t apply to them and, apparently, putting their own lives at risk through their felonious actions is a trivial detail.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
Bighorn Sheep Falling Victim to Mysterious Disease in the Rocky Mountains
A mysterious disease has begun killing the bighorn sheep of the Rocky Mountains. In recent months, wildlife experts have counted dozens of dead sheep so far. However, they have not been able to determine the actual source of the infection. According to Newsweek, the strange outbreak began killing bighorn sheep...
What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama
The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
Visiting Grand Teton National Park This Winter? Here’s How You Can Help Protect Wintering Wildlife
Winter in Grand Teton National Park makes for beautiful snowy vistas and unique recreation, but it’s also the hardest time of year for wildlife. While the park encourages skiing, snowboarding, and winter hikes, officials also want visitors to keep Teton wildlife in mind while they’re out and about.
places.travel
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Montana
Montana is a popular destination for tourists, but it’s also home to a staggering number of ranches and farms. In fact, Montana has the third lowest population density of any state in the United States and the eighth smallest population. Despite this tiny population, the Big Sky state comes in fourth largest in terms of land area. Located just north of Wyoming, and sharing a vast northern border with Canada, Montana is among the mountain west states. But, only the western half of the state can be described as mountainous, while the eastern half consists mostly of prairie. So, in all that vastness, just where is the highest point in Montana?
Inside the Real 'Yellowstone' Ranch: Here's What Goes Into Creating John Dutton's Stunning Montana Home
PEOPLE sat down with Yvonne Boudreaux, the show's production designer, whose goal is to create "a sunset vibe" for every set on the show This post contains spoilers for season 5 of Yellowstone. The gorgeous setting of John Dutton's ranch in Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone is enough to make lifelong city-dwellers want to flock to the wild frontier of Montana. PEOPLE sat down with production designer Yvonne Boudreaux, who has worked on the series since season two, to find out the inspiration behind the estate owned by...
MY 103.5
