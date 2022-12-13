ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Beach Food Pantry: Meeting people ‘where they are’

For the last 30 years, the Beach Food Pantry has been helping people in our community with food insecurity. But in the last several years, the organization has been making big changes. “We have recognized that we have people who have more chronic food insecurity. The rules used to be...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

2023 Night Out with Extension Classes at Sanctuary Vineyards

Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? We have the perfect class for you! N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be held at Sanctuary Vineyards from 5:30 – 7:00 and will include food and a free wine tasting for attendees over 21 with valid identification. A class fee of $20.00 will cover class materials and giveaways. Wine is not covered in the cost of the ticket, but will be available to purchase. If you want to purchase two tickets, call the Currituck Extension Office at 252-232-2261 for a discounted second ticket. The discounted ticket will not receive any promotional items purchased for the class, but will still include food and the wine tasting.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Spend the “Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus”

It’s time to get ready for the most merry celebration in town — “The Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus!” With over 100 singers from the Dare and Currituck communities, “The Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus!” is sure to be a healthy dose of the most wonderful time of the year!
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Santa visits Southern Shores

Santa will be riding through Southern Shores this Sunday, December 18th on our BRAND NEW FIRETRUCK!. Log on to the SSCA website or the town of Southern Shores page to learn more.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance

Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New health center coming to Manteo, likely to be open in spring 2023

A new health center is coming to Manteo and Roanoke Island next spring. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Dec. 6, 2022 meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Does Hatteras Island now have its own iconic OBX Christmas house?

Joseph and Amanda Jones moved full-time to Buxton in March 2020, hours after the Outer Banks was closed to non-residents due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The former Virginia Beach couple already had jobs lined up with HI-Caliber Kitchen & Bath in Frisco, and they also had a Buxton residence to call home that Joseph’s parents built in 1962, but their full-time transition was not off to a good start.
BUXTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Martha Jean Allen of Point Harbor, December 12

Martha Jean Allen of Point Harbor, died at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Kill Devil Hills, NC December 12, 2022 at the age of 86. “Jean” as she was best known was born August 14, 1936 in Webster County, Mississippi. Jean was a serious scholar and a stand-out...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Snuggles

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Snuggles, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Snuggles, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Shirley C. Sawyer of Elizabeth City, December 14

Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Have the lights dimmed for the last time at The Pioneer Theatre in Manteo?

After more than a century, the lights may have dimmed for the final time at The Pioneer Theatre in downtown Manteo. The movie house has stood on Budleigh Street since 1934, after first being located on what is now Sir Walter Raleigh Street when it first opened in 1918, and has weathered everything from storms and floods to a pair of global pandemics.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

From a grateful community, an ode to the Pioneer

From the famous popcorn to the first nervous kisses. For those of us who grew up on the Outer Banks, the Pioneer Theater in Manteo was more than just a place to see movies. It was a place of firsts — our first taste of independence, our first handholding, our first dates, our first kiss.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber of Kitty Hawk, December 8

Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber, of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Bella was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. NYC was home until her family moved to Amityville, Long Island to open their family business. Bella is a graduate of Amityville High School and a proud Alumni of the Brooklyn School of Nursing, where she met her husband Javan “Jay” Reber. In 1960 they moved to Long Island, NY where they began their family life, and both worked as Registered Nurses.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

A new spin on an old holiday favorite: A Christmas Story The Reading

December 15, 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. Dare Arts Building, 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Manteo. The staged reading is presented in a series of vignettes, with narration provided by the adult Ralphie Parker reminiscing on one particular Christmas when he was nine years old. Ralphie wanted only one thing that Christmas: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle with a compass and a thing that tells time. Ralphie’s desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and even a Santa Claus at Higbee’s department store, all giving him the same warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out”.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Spencer makes Manteo history with triple double

Kudos to Manteo High School center Kaleb Spencer, who according to coach Timmy Charity, became the first basketball player in school history to record a triple double in a game. The 6’6” junior scored 20 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked an astonishing 11 shots as Manteo defeated Holmes in a Dec. 13 home game by a score of 59-47. “This kid impresses us more and more every game. He truly works hard on and off the court,” Charity said after the contest.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Navy removes old, unexploded ordinance in Colington

Dare County officials have confirmed that the Navy came to the Colington area on the afternoon of Dec. 11 to remove a piece of unexploded ordinance that apparently washed up from the sound. In response to a Voice question, Steven R. Kovacs, Dare County Deputy Director of Emergency Management/Fire Marshal,...

