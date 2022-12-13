Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? We have the perfect class for you! N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be held at Sanctuary Vineyards from 5:30 – 7:00 and will include food and a free wine tasting for attendees over 21 with valid identification. A class fee of $20.00 will cover class materials and giveaways. Wine is not covered in the cost of the ticket, but will be available to purchase. If you want to purchase two tickets, call the Currituck Extension Office at 252-232-2261 for a discounted second ticket. The discounted ticket will not receive any promotional items purchased for the class, but will still include food and the wine tasting.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO