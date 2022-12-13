Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Beach Food Pantry: Meeting people ‘where they are’
For the last 30 years, the Beach Food Pantry has been helping people in our community with food insecurity. But in the last several years, the organization has been making big changes. “We have recognized that we have people who have more chronic food insecurity. The rules used to be...
outerbanksvoice.com
2023 Night Out with Extension Classes at Sanctuary Vineyards
Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? We have the perfect class for you! N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be held at Sanctuary Vineyards from 5:30 – 7:00 and will include food and a free wine tasting for attendees over 21 with valid identification. A class fee of $20.00 will cover class materials and giveaways. Wine is not covered in the cost of the ticket, but will be available to purchase. If you want to purchase two tickets, call the Currituck Extension Office at 252-232-2261 for a discounted second ticket. The discounted ticket will not receive any promotional items purchased for the class, but will still include food and the wine tasting.
outerbanksvoice.com
Spend the “Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus”
It’s time to get ready for the most merry celebration in town — “The Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus!” With over 100 singers from the Dare and Currituck communities, “The Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus!” is sure to be a healthy dose of the most wonderful time of the year!
outerbanksvoice.com
Santa visits Southern Shores
Santa will be riding through Southern Shores this Sunday, December 18th on our BRAND NEW FIRETRUCK!. Log on to the SSCA website or the town of Southern Shores page to learn more.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance
Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New health center coming to Manteo, likely to be open in spring 2023
A new health center is coming to Manteo and Roanoke Island next spring. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Dec. 6, 2022 meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
islandfreepress.org
Does Hatteras Island now have its own iconic OBX Christmas house?
Joseph and Amanda Jones moved full-time to Buxton in March 2020, hours after the Outer Banks was closed to non-residents due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The former Virginia Beach couple already had jobs lined up with HI-Caliber Kitchen & Bath in Frisco, and they also had a Buxton residence to call home that Joseph’s parents built in 1962, but their full-time transition was not off to a good start.
outerbanksvoice.com
Martha Jean Allen of Point Harbor, December 12
Martha Jean Allen of Point Harbor, died at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Kill Devil Hills, NC December 12, 2022 at the age of 86. “Jean” as she was best known was born August 14, 1936 in Webster County, Mississippi. Jean was a serious scholar and a stand-out...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
islandfreepress.org
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Snuggles
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Snuggles, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Snuggles, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
outerbanksvoice.com
Shirley C. Sawyer of Elizabeth City, December 14
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
islandfreepress.org
Have the lights dimmed for the last time at The Pioneer Theatre in Manteo?
After more than a century, the lights may have dimmed for the final time at The Pioneer Theatre in downtown Manteo. The movie house has stood on Budleigh Street since 1934, after first being located on what is now Sir Walter Raleigh Street when it first opened in 1918, and has weathered everything from storms and floods to a pair of global pandemics.
outerbanksvoice.com
From a grateful community, an ode to the Pioneer
From the famous popcorn to the first nervous kisses. For those of us who grew up on the Outer Banks, the Pioneer Theater in Manteo was more than just a place to see movies. It was a place of firsts — our first taste of independence, our first handholding, our first dates, our first kiss.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
outerbanksvoice.com
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber of Kitty Hawk, December 8
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber, of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Bella was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. NYC was home until her family moved to Amityville, Long Island to open their family business. Bella is a graduate of Amityville High School and a proud Alumni of the Brooklyn School of Nursing, where she met her husband Javan “Jay” Reber. In 1960 they moved to Long Island, NY where they began their family life, and both worked as Registered Nurses.
outerbanksvoice.com
A new spin on an old holiday favorite: A Christmas Story The Reading
December 15, 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. Dare Arts Building, 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Manteo. The staged reading is presented in a series of vignettes, with narration provided by the adult Ralphie Parker reminiscing on one particular Christmas when he was nine years old. Ralphie wanted only one thing that Christmas: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle with a compass and a thing that tells time. Ralphie’s desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and even a Santa Claus at Higbee’s department store, all giving him the same warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out”.
outerbanksvoice.com
Spencer makes Manteo history with triple double
Kudos to Manteo High School center Kaleb Spencer, who according to coach Timmy Charity, became the first basketball player in school history to record a triple double in a game. The 6’6” junior scored 20 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked an astonishing 11 shots as Manteo defeated Holmes in a Dec. 13 home game by a score of 59-47. “This kid impresses us more and more every game. He truly works hard on and off the court,” Charity said after the contest.
outerbanksvoice.com
Divided Kill Devil Hills Board rejects effort to reduce speed on town’s west side
After a discussion among the five members and a few comments from residents at their Dec. 12 meeting, a divided Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 against a motion to reduce the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour on the west side of town.
outerbanksvoice.com
Navy removes old, unexploded ordinance in Colington
Dare County officials have confirmed that the Navy came to the Colington area on the afternoon of Dec. 11 to remove a piece of unexploded ordinance that apparently washed up from the sound. In response to a Voice question, Steven R. Kovacs, Dare County Deputy Director of Emergency Management/Fire Marshal,...
Comments / 0