Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen certifies 2023 tax levy, less than preliminary amount
The Chanhassen City Council approved a 6.3% tax levy increase for 2023 after holding its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Monday, Dec. 12. This year’s levy was $12,663,076 while the levy approved for next year was set at $13,463,000—a $799,924 increase. A preliminary levy for 2023, which had been established earlier this year, was set at $13,575,000, which would have been a 7.2% increase.
swnewsmedia.com
ECCS holds Truth in Taxation, certifies levy
The Eastern Carver County School Board certified its levy Dec. 5 after holding it annual Truth in Taxation hearing. In presenting the final budget, Karen DeVet, director of finance and operations, started off by highlighting general information on how levies work, the timeline for passing them and how to decipher property tax statements, which were mailed to every property owner in the district between Nov. 11 and Nov. 24.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Property Sit on 41.7 Acres with Graceful Meandering Asphalt Path Circles in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale at $3.5 Million
3686 Chappuis Trail Home in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale. 3686 Chappuis Trail, Faribault, Minnesota is a beautifully landscaped property with exceptional retreat amenities including sweeping driveway, solid brick construction, 4 stall garage, home theater, exercise room, game rooms, great rooms, kitchens, fireplaces, stamped concrete patio, pool, hot tub sauna, fire pit. This Home in Faribault offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3686 Chappuis Trail, please contact Nancy G. Barr (Phone: 612-636-9190) & Sarah Buhrandt (Phone: 507-491-6083) at Edina Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government
3M knew its chemicals were toxic decades ago, but didn’t tell the public or government, internal documents show. The post Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to the quiz was the KinderCare Learning Center at 2800 Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen. Paulette Tomashko, Jeff Lineburg and Wanda May Hoskins guessed correctly!
kymnradio.net
Weather causes school delays, closures; School board votes against referendum; Rice County Board approves near 9% levy increase
Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools, Randolph, and Kenyon Wanamingo schools are all closed today. The Northfield Public Schools opened two hours late. Northfield morning Kid Ventures and morning-only Hand in Hand Preschool sections were also canceled. Specific building start times and other important details about schedules at northfieldpublicschools.org .
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
swnewsmedia.com
City of Prior Lake seeks community input on new playground design at Ponds Park
The Ponds Park playground in Prior Lake will soon be getting a much needed makeover to meet today’s modern needs, and the city needs the community’s input to help decide which playground it should build. There are three options to choose from in a community survey on the...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson
Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on December 5, 2022. Luvurne was born on February 27, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Martin Peter and Marcella Evelyn Dvorak-Johnson. She was the third of six children, grew up in Richfield, in the house her Father built and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She met her first husband, Kirby Charles Stewart on a blind date in June 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought a house in Richfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Suzanne Luvurne Stewart and Nancy Ann Stewart. They soon had a house built in Bloomington and lived there for seven years. In 1973, they decided to move out to the country and built a house in Prior Lake. They both were very involved in the building of both homes and did much of the work themselves. Luvurne and Kirby divorced a couple of years later. Luvurne lived in that house until the day she passed away.
kymnradio.net
Area School closing and late start information 12/15/22
12-15-22 — Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools will be closed today. Randolph schools are closed today, and Kenyon Wannamnigo schools are closed today as well. The Northfield Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, December 15,...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Barbara Runge
On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
December 15, 1966: Minnesota’s baseball Twins will headline the Chaska Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Baseball Banquet here Wednesday, January 4, in Guardian Angels High School auditorium. Charles Borak, Chamber of Commerce Secretary, announced the two-time batting champion Tony Oliva will headline the entourage of Minnesota Twins personnel. The banquet will be prepared by Elizabeth Welter, Chaska’s major leagues chef. Tickets will be on sale this weekend in Chaska drug and liquor stores.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
fox9.com
Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night
(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
swnewsmedia.com
Talent returns for Prior Lake to make another state run on trails
Does the Prior Lake boys Nordic ski team have enough talent returning to get back to state for a sixth straight season?
