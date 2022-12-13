ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Chanhassen certifies 2023 tax levy, less than preliminary amount

The Chanhassen City Council approved a 6.3% tax levy increase for 2023 after holding its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Monday, Dec. 12. This year’s levy was $12,663,076 while the levy approved for next year was set at $13,463,000—a $799,924 increase. A preliminary levy for 2023, which had been established earlier this year, was set at $13,575,000, which would have been a 7.2% increase.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

ECCS holds Truth in Taxation, certifies levy

The Eastern Carver County School Board certified its levy Dec. 5 after holding it annual Truth in Taxation hearing. In presenting the final budget, Karen DeVet, director of finance and operations, started off by highlighting general information on how levies work, the timeline for passing them and how to decipher property tax statements, which were mailed to every property owner in the district between Nov. 11 and Nov. 24.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Property Sit on 41.7 Acres with Graceful Meandering Asphalt Path Circles in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale at $3.5 Million

3686 Chappuis Trail Home in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale. 3686 Chappuis Trail, Faribault, Minnesota is a beautifully landscaped property with exceptional retreat amenities including sweeping driveway, solid brick construction, 4 stall garage, home theater, exercise room, game rooms, great rooms, kitchens, fireplaces, stamped concrete patio, pool, hot tub sauna, fire pit. This Home in Faribault offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3686 Chappuis Trail, please contact Nancy G. Barr (Phone: 612-636-9190) & Sarah Buhrandt (Phone: 507-491-6083) at Edina Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FARIBAULT, MN
Minnesota Reformer

There must be something in the water

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Where the heck it was

The correct answer to the quiz was the KinderCare Learning Center at 2800 Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen. Paulette Tomashko, Jeff Lineburg and Wanda May Hoskins guessed correctly!
CHANHASSEN, MN
kymnradio.net

Weather causes school delays, closures; School board votes against referendum; Rice County Board approves near 9% levy increase

Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools, Randolph, and Kenyon Wanamingo schools are all closed today. The Northfield Public Schools opened two hours late. Northfield morning Kid Ventures and morning-only Hand in Hand Preschool sections were also canceled. Specific building start times and other important details about schedules at northfieldpublicschools.org .
RICE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson

Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on December 5, 2022. Luvurne was born on February 27, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Martin Peter and Marcella Evelyn Dvorak-Johnson. She was the third of six children, grew up in Richfield, in the house her Father built and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She met her first husband, Kirby Charles Stewart on a blind date in June 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought a house in Richfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Suzanne Luvurne Stewart and Nancy Ann Stewart. They soon had a house built in Bloomington and lived there for seven years. In 1973, they decided to move out to the country and built a house in Prior Lake. They both were very involved in the building of both homes and did much of the work themselves. Luvurne and Kirby divorced a couple of years later. Luvurne lived in that house until the day she passed away.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
kymnradio.net

Area School closing and late start information 12/15/22

12-15-22 — Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools will be closed today. Randolph schools are closed today, and Kenyon Wannamnigo schools are closed today as well. The Northfield Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, December 15,...
NORTHFIELD, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Barbara Runge

On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

December 15, 1966: Minnesota’s baseball Twins will headline the Chaska Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Baseball Banquet here Wednesday, January 4, in Guardian Angels High School auditorium. Charles Borak, Chamber of Commerce Secretary, announced the two-time batting champion Tony Oliva will headline the entourage of Minnesota Twins personnel. The banquet will be prepared by Elizabeth Welter, Chaska’s major leagues chef. Tickets will be on sale this weekend in Chaska drug and liquor stores.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

